Heloísa Périssé exposes troubled backstage of relationship with husband

Instagram/Play Heloísa Périssé and Mauro Frias have been together for 20 years

Actress Heloísa Périssé gave details about her 20-year relationship with Mauro Frias, the former director of Globo, and stated that the couple went through several endings over that time, with the longest period away from each other was nine months. .

“I’ve been married for 20 years because we’ve been separated 20,000 times,” Heloísa told the Calcinha Larga podcast. During the times they were apart, they even started dating other people.

“In some [términos] I was in shit, humiliating myself, going to therapy. I said ‘come back, for God’s sake’, and he ‘I don’t want it anymore’, until one day he said ‘f*ck it'”, recalls the actress. She and Mauro had couples therapy a few times until she accepted the separation. By this time, the two were already having other relationships.

“When everyone was dating, one was dating and the other was alone. Until the boyfriends said ‘go to the fuck*, nobody can take you anymore'”, he says. The actress stated that the critical point was when Mauro went to Paris with a girlfriend, which made Heloísa take her parents and daughters on a Disney cruise, which made the situation even worse.

“I spent the whole day watching Snow White, Cinderella, the seven dwarfs. My daughters were freaking out and I was like, ‘Man, I should have gone to India.’ princes charming”.

Heloísa and Mauro resumed contact because one of the couple’s daughters felt sick on the cruise, and the actress asked the former director to pick them up at the airport. “He said hi to me, we walked out, never talked about it and came back.”