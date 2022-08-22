High Interest: Impacts on Investments

Interest rates are high: the Selic rate is currently at 13.75% per year. What does this change for my pocket and time to invest? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOL, the financial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that the high Selic influences not only their investments, but also financing, payroll loans, etc. She says which investments are directly related to the Selic.

It is interesting to note that this indicator has different influences for those who are investors and those who are in debt, he says.

Copom signals

The Selic rate is set every 45 days by the Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee). It is a tool to contain inflation in the country.

Vivian says that, when disclosing the new rate, the Copom always sends signals about possible new adjustments in the Selic in the future.

“The Copom always indicates new movements, due to inflation in the country and in the world, interest rates rising in other countries, the fiscal risk in Brazil, among other points. next year. They are not certainties; they are projections”, he says. The next Copom meeting will be on September 21.

Which investments benefit from the rise in the Selic rate?

There are investments that are very directly related to the Selic rate, such as the Selic Treasury or floating rate private securities linked to the CDI. The CDI is a rate that accompanies the Selic. “If you have securities linked to the Selic, this new interest rate will apply to these applications over the period”, he says.

But, attention: the new rate will not be valid from the moment you started investing. “It’s as if this interest of 13.75% per year was broken daily, and each day your investment will yield according to the Selic rate of that period. If the annual Selic rate rises, naturally your daily reference also rises”, he says. .

Another example of investment impacted by high interest rates is savings. When the Selic is above 8.5% per year, the return on savings is 6.17% per year plus TR. When the interest rate is below 8.5% per year, the savings yield is 70% of the Selic plus TR.

“Therefore, these products have a very direct relationship with this rise in the Selic rate. And the same thing will happen when it drops”, he declares.

Interest cannot dictate all decisions

Regardless of the rate Selic be low or high, Vivian says that you need to look at your investment portfolio in a more perennial and strategic way. “No try always looking for a reaction to things that happen in the market. You should think about the strategy first,” he says.

According to her, both for those who are starting to build their emergency reserve and for those who are investing for retirement, there is a strategy to follow.

Will the Selic increase change anything in loans?

It depends if the loan interest rate is linked to Selic. “If you have, for example, a loan in which the interest rate is the Selic plus 3% per year, your loan will now have a much higher interest rate”, says Vivian.

The financial planner says that, if this is the case for you, it is worth trying to renegotiate the financing.

For new loans, Vivian says it is likely that the interest rate will be higher, due to the increase in the Selic. “This goes for most real estate loans, credits, payroll loans, car financing. They have the reference to the Selic rate”, she declares.

On the Central Bank website, it is possible to see the interest rates of the main types of loans in the country.

In general, overdraft and credit cards have less interference from the Selic rate, in proportion to what other financing and other types of credit suffer.

According to her, this difference will only be felt for those who are looking for loans now or for those who already have loans with interest rates linked to the Selic or CDI.

Does the high Selic also influence variable income?

According to the financial planner, when investing in fixed income bonds, you have an agreement at the time of purchase. Over a certain period, such as the bond’s maturity date, you will have a yield that can be fixed (fixed bonds), linked to CDI/Selic and linked to inflation.

Vivian says that fixed-rate bonds do not suffer any influence, regardless of what happens with the Selic rate or with inflation.

“In fixed income, the influence is very direct. You know exactly how much that rate will influence the profitability of your bonds”, he declares.

In variable income, there is no such direct influence. “But when you invest in the stock market, you are buying small pieces of large companies. And eventually these companies have loans. And, if they are loans linked to the Selic, companies will suffer from this increase in interest rates. also reflect [no desempenho dela] on the stock market”, he declares.

For Vivian, the best strategy is to build a diversified investment portfolio, with inflation-linked bonds, floating-rate bonds and, depending on your investor profile, investments with a little more risk, in variable income, among other products. .

“The idea is to look at this portfolio in a joint and integrated way. Regardless of market movements, it must always have a good balance between products that are uncorrelated, that is, that do not have a relationship with each other”, he says.

