“House of the Dragon”: understand the history of the Targaryen family

As the first spin-off series of “Game of Thrones”, “The Dragon House” arrives in the HBO Max catalog this Sunday (21) and will put the spotlight on the heads of family members Targaryena house whose history permeates the entire history of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

The plot of the new series takes place 200 years before the events shown in “Game of Thrones” and will focus on the Targaryen family, responsible for the unification of the Seven Kingdoms and who reigned for nearly 300 years in Westeros.

The history of the Targaryens will be extensively covered in “The Dragon House”but do you know everything about the Dragon Lords?

The history of the Targaryens

With many centuries of history, the Targaryen family has a lot to tell. Originating in Old Valyria, as one of the Forty Families of the region, the Targaryens were known as the Dragonlords and intermarried and bred only among themselves.

Even before the Doom of Valyria, the Targaryens left Essos and settled on Dragonstone, ancient Valyrian fortress on the coast of Westeros. There, they lived for more than a century until they left there, led by Aegon, to conquer Westeros.

Alongside his sister-wives Rhaenys and Visenya, their dragons and a small army, Aegon set out to conquer Westeros, unifying six of the Seven Kingdoms and becoming known as Aegon the Conqueror. The only unconquered kingdom, so far, was Dorne.

From there, the Targaryen family began the era of the Iron Throne in King’s Landing, the city that became the capital of all of Westeros.

Faith and the Targaryen Family

Now under the eyes of all of Westeros, as the rulers of the then-Six Kingdoms, the Targaryens have remained true to their history and the family’s incestuous practice has not been put aside even after converting to the Faith.

The practice is seen as abominable by the Seven and even spawned a revolt known as the Faith Militant Revolt, when Aenys I ascended the throne after the death of Aegon the Conqueror. The Red Keep was built in this period at the behest of Maegor, who succeeded Aenys I to the Iron Throne.

The Faith Militant was only dissolved under the reign of Jaehaerys the Conciliator, who succeeded Maegor in ruling Westeros.

The Targaryens in “House of the Dragon”

With nearly 300 years of reign over Westeros and six rulers, the Targaryens will be well explored in “The Dragon House”. Already in its first season, the plot to be explored will refer to the reign of Viserys I, about 130 years after Aegon conquered Westeros.

Viserys I succeeded Jaeharys to the Iron Throne.

This time is known as “The Dance of Dragons”during which the heirs of Viserys I, Aegon II and Rhaenyra, fought for the right to continue the government and ascend to the Iron Throne.

It was also around this time that the last of the Dragons died, leaving House Targaryen weakened.

The Fall of the Targaryens

It was under Aerys II that the Targaryens had their downfall. It is here, between the years 282 and 283 after Aegon’s conquest, that The Mad King, as Aerys II is known, is murdered by Jaime Lannister in a rebellion of the lords of the Seven Kingdoms led by Robert Baratheon, who eventually became King. from Westeros.

The survivors of House Targaryen then head across the Narrow Sea and live in hiding throughout the Free Cities.

It is at this moment that the story of Daenerys Targaryen unfolds and the events shown in “Game of Thrones” start.