“House of the Dragon”: who is Emma D’Arcy, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen?

“The Dragon House”series derived from “Game of Thrones”premieres on HBO Max bringing the story of Targaryen House. One of the highlights of the story is the Princess Rhaenyra Targaryenwhich is interpreted by Emma D’Arcyan artist little known to the public who identifies himself as non-binary person.

Emma D’Arcy is from London, England, and is currently 30 years old. before the premiere of “The Dragon House”his profile on Instagram had 20 thousand followers. The series has everything to change the lives of Emma.

Elu studied at the Oxford University School of Art and acted in many theatrical productions, such as “The Crucible”, “Against”, “A Girl in School Uniform (Walks Into a Bar)”, “Mrs Dalloway” and “Callisto: A Queer Epic”. His screen debut was in 2015, with the short film “United Strong Alone”. In cinema, she also made “Misbehavior” (2020) and “Mother’s Sunday” (2021).

Emma’s first big TV break was in 2018, playing Naomi Richards in the British series “Wanderlust” (2018). The show can be seen on Netflix. Emma also made “Wild Bill” (2019), “Hanna” (2020) and “Truth Seekers” (2020).

Emma D’Arcy talks about friendship with Olivia Cooke

A curiosity involving Emma D’Arcy is delu’s friendship with Olivia Cookewho plays Lady Alicent Hightwoer in “The Dragon House”. Elu says that she felt close to the actress instantly, as soon as they met in person.