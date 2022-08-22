How do I register a password on the Auxílio Brasil card?

Find out how to register the password for the new Auxílio Brasil social program card and what banking services it offers.

The new Auxílio Brasil social program card is being gradually released to beneficiaries. Thus, the cards are sent by the Post Office with information on how to use it.

Thus, in this first moment, the beneficiaries who will receive the card are those who have participated in the program since November 2021. Thus, approximately 6.6 million families will receive the card.

New Card from Auxílio Brasil

The novelty is a bank card for those who receive the benefit through the digital social savings account. So, with it you can:

Shopping in commercial establishments in the debit function, this makes life easier for families because there is no need to go to ATMs;

Total or partial withdrawal on Caixa’s payment networks and 24-hour banks.

Is it necessary to apply for the card?

It is not necessary to request the Auxílio Brasil card, as it will be distributed free of charge to those who are already registered in the program. In addition, it is worth mentioning that delivery is made by the Post Office at the address informed in the Single Registry.

In this way, the card is forwarded with important information such as:

How to register the card password;

Program conditions;

Card features;

Program payment schedule;

The service channels of the Ministry of Citizenship and Caixa.

How to register the password?

First, the easiest way to register is through the Caixa Tem app, so just follow the step by step:

Access the application;

Log in;

Select the option “Register card password”;

Enter the desired number and confirm.

Although this is the most practical way, there are other options such as going to a Caixa Econômica branch or lottery.

What banking services are available?

The Auxílio Brasil card provides the following services:

Up to two withdrawals per month in 24-hour banks;

Up to three transfers per month (to other bank accounts);

Up to two withdrawals per month at self-service terminals;

Unlimited transfers and receipts via Pix;

Unlimited transfers to Caixa accounts.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com