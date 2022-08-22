How to anticipate the Santander credit card bill?

Anyone who needs to release their credit card limit can anticipate their Santander card bill through the app. See the step by step!

Anyone who needs to release their credit card limit can bring their Santander card bill forward. In the bank application, it is possible to pay a partial amount of the invoice before the due date and this functionality can be useful for organizing finances.

In this way, some banks, such as Nubank, provide the option to advance installments to the current account, however, this is not the case with Santander. In the traditional bank application and in the Way application, it is only possible to anticipate payment of the current invoice.

How to advance the Santander invoice

To anticipate your Santander credit card bill, simply follow the step-by-step instructions:

Open the Santander app (available for Android and iOS);

Access the “Cards” option;

Check the current value and click on “Pay invoice”;

Choose between paying the full amount, the minimum payment or a specific amount;

In the “When to pay” field, keep the current date and do not schedule the payment;

Click on “Continue” to authorize and confirm the payment.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of advancing the Santander card bill

In summary, the release of the credit limit is the main advantage of advancing the Santander card account. Because, shortly after payment, the bank already updates with the new available limit. If the customer needs to make a purchase that takes up a lot of the limit and has money in the account to pay, it’s worth paying the invoice. In addition, anticipation is an option to pay before maturity and avoid interest charges.

However, among the disadvantages is the lack of options to pay the invoice in advance, especially compared to Nubank, since the digital bank makes it possible to anticipate future installments of a purchase and even grants a discount on the total amount when using this functionality.

