How to buy books on Book Friday; see tips – Culture

Amazon’s Book Friday 2022 started this Thursday 1 18th, with “thousands of books” at discounts. According to the company itself, titles can reach 80% off, this for e-books. Physical books will be up to half price, an opportunity for those who cannot wait for the traditional USP Book Fair, at the end of the year.

Amazon has anticipated the list of some books that will be on sale, especially best sellers, but the tip for those who are looking discounted works or free books is to explore the site or the app – there, other coupons will be offered. See below for tips.

1) Keeping an eye on the website

Throughout the day, Amazon publishers curate titles for flash deals. The discounts tend to be better than those already applied during Book Friday.

2) Comparison

In order not to fall into a conjurer’s tale, it is worth comparing the prices of titles on the Amazon website with what is proposed in publishers and bookstores (and check if the discount is actually applied).

3) Editions

As Amazon has a large circulation of copies, an older edition will hardly fall into the hands of the reader. However, if there is information, it is good to pay attention to see if the edition of the book you buy is the newest. Remember: new editions are usually revised and may contain unpublished texts.

4) Findings

You know that book you’ve always flirted with, but never been able to buy? So: now is the time. Sometimes it can appear at a good discount if the edition is not sold out. Also worth checking out is Estante Virtual, which is offering a 30% discount on some titles.

5) Languages

This year’s Book Friday offers imported books with up to 30% off. An opportunity to acquire titles in other languages, editions that have not yet been translated in Brazil and discover new authors.

6) Shipping

Keep an eye on the price for shipping the books. Sometimes, cheap is expensive and the purchase ends up not paying off. From a certain amount, there may be free shipping.