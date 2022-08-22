How to reduce INSS payroll interest?

INSS beneficiaries with payroll loan contracts can transfer their debt to another bank and get lower interest rates.

Since 2012, the Central Bank has enabled the portability of credit operations by individuals. In this way, retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) who have payroll loan contracts can transfer their debt to another financial institution and thus obtain more advantageous interest rates.

In summary, the portability of the payroll loan is an option for those who want to reduce the interest on their financing and want to find an institution that offers better conditions.

interest rates

On the Central Bank website, there is a list of the fees charged by financial institutions on the INSS payroll. Thus, the interest rate is up to 2.14% per month for payroll loans and, for payroll credit cards, up to 3.06% per month.

According to Resolution No. 4,292, of December 20, 2013, the amount and number of installments of the new institution cannot be greater than the debt balance and the remaining installments of the originating institution. If this happens, the customer must sign a statement stating that he agrees with the increase in the value of the installment.

Thus, it is essential to compare interest rates and the value of the installments to check the most advantageous conditions.

portability

Therefore, at any time after contracting the service, the consumer can request portability.

For this, the customer must request the following data from the bank:

Date of the last maturity of the operation;

Demonstration of the evolution of the debt balance;

Modality;

Contact number;

Total and remaining term;

Updated debit balance;

Payment system;

Annual, nominal and effective interest rate;

Amount of each installment, with the amount of principal and charges specified.

With this documentation, all you need to do is present it to the new financial institution and start the debt transfer process. Then, the new creditor will contact the original to agree on the terms of the transfer.

