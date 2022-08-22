“I confess that I was wrong…”; Pedro Manso manifests himself after the comment made about the photo of Jesuita Barbosa having negative repercussions on the web

After commenting on a photo of Jesuit Barbosa, Pedro Manso was criticized by netizens. The comment, which was unfortunate, spread, and Pedro expressed himself through his official Instagram. Even with the manifesto, many did not like it. “I got to know him personally. One thing is a joke, another thing is prejudice disguised as a joke”wrote one. “Always with the excuse”, wrote another.

The candidate explains himself, but confesses at times that he was wrong: “For those who are judging me that I’m homophobic for a simple joke about women and men, in which I said that if there is anything better than a woman, God has it in store. I confess that I made mistakes in some sentences, giving the impression that I was against it, but that was not my intention.”it started.

Pedro also writes that he is not prejudiced and that he has several homosexual friends who are close. “I love gay people, just as I have two gay nephews and I have greater affection and love for them. I have great gay friends that I had the honor to work with too and I always treated them super well and with great respect.“, he wrote.

Finally, he remembered the wedding of his friend and singer Carol, at which he was best man and concluded: “I was recently best man at the wedding of singer Carol from the duo @carolepriscilaoficial, who married Larissa in Espírito Santo! I’m best man twice, for Carol and Larissa’s duo and wedding.” finished. The actor from Pantanal, Jesuita Barbosa, has not yet commented on what happened.