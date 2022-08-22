“I should be ashamed”; After a dancer’s performance, Bruno, from the duo with Marrone, has an erection on stage and is criticized on the web

The singer Brunowhich pairs with brown, starred in yet another controversial moment. During a show, the sertanejo exposed a personal situation and created an embarrassing scene for those who were there. On the Internet, the artist was widely criticized on social media.

During her ‘Cabaret’ tour, the pole dancer Beautiful Violence performed at the show. The sertanejo, who was next to brown and Leonardo, revealed to everyone that he would have had an erection after seeing Bela’s number. The singer reportedly got excited and revealed that he didn’t hold back.

“It’s hard to do that. I tried to do it once. Hey Bella, is it? My crotch sucks. Congratulations. I love you.completed Bruno. The incident arrived on the internet and did not go unnoticed. Many netizens criticized the singer’s attitude towards the Lovely. “I should be ashamed of myself”commented one netizen.

Others also repudiated the attitude of Bruno. “Shame on him. She was doing the job, which is beautiful. His lack of respect for the public and embarrassment to her and his wife.”opined an internet user. “Heavens. I can’t believe he got excited in the middle of the show”wrote another.