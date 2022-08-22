“I wonder if someone might…”

The actress participated in “Fantástico” last Sunday (21)

Image: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Susana Vieira
The actress Susana Vieira is an icon of Brazilian television. With a brilliant career since 1960, the artist has never had a problem speaking publicly about her personal life. During an interview with “Fantastic”, last Sunday night (21), on TV Globo, it was no different: she took stock of her life and commented on sexual desires at the age of 80.

The artist said that having sex is something she always feels like. However, she stressed that having a partner does not mean remarrying. “I didn’t give up on sex. I saw with happiness that I had not forgotten the man. I didn’t give up on the man. I still have the illusion that I will still have a man. And when I say having a man, I don’t mean having a marriage.” said.

Susana also commented on the need for affection that comes with the body relationship, emphasizing the importance of feeling beautiful at this age. “I’m interested in sex, in a hug, in a kiss on the mouth. I’m interested in looking pretty. I get dressed and look at myself, that is, I still want myself. I imagine that someone might want me”he confessed.

Finally, the Brazilian dramaturgy diva highlighted that vitality, not just sexual, but in her life as a whole, is what keeps her alive: “I can’t forget or get it out of my head, because if I get it out of my head, I’ll kill Susana Vieira’s essence”, finished.

