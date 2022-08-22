‘If you make a mistake like that against Flamengo, it’s 3-0 in the 1st half’, says Ceni

The first half of São Paulo in the 1-0 defeat to Santos, tonight (21), for the Brasileirão, did not please coach Rogério Ceni. In addition to the goal conceded, the tricolors missed many passes and offered Peixe good chances in the opening 45 minutes, which could be lethal against Flamengo, on Wednesday (24), in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

“We couldn’t make as many mistakes as we did. If you catch Flamengo on a day inspired by them and miss five passes, you lose the game in the first half with 3 to 0. You can’t cross passes at random”, said Ceni.

However, evaluating the classic as a whole, the São Paulo commander was satisfied with the performance of the team, which, according to him, deserved a better result in Vila Belmiro.

“Controlling the game, who controlled the game was São Paulo. The first half had similar opportunities for both sides, and the second they defended and counterattacked, while we tried to build the game at all times. But they were more effective,” he said. the coach.

Due to the proximity of the game against América-MG, last Thursday (18), Ceni had to enter with a mixed team against Santos.

Asked how he evaluates the maintenance in three competitions, the coach said that there is no way to despise any of them, but that it is necessary to spare some holders.

“Having a team or not for three competitions is something that we will discover over the rest of the season. What you can’t do is to end a game 64 hours ago, with ten players playing 35 minutes with one player less and wanting to repeat the guys here. Then I arrive on Wednesday and I don’t have the slightest chance”, evaluated Ceni.

The next challenge for São Paulo will be on Wednesday (24), in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, in Morumbi.

Check out other responses from Ceni at the press conference:

Analysis of Feraresi’s debut

“I liked it a lot, he has good passing and marking. The defensive trio played a good game today. They were important today, they played many times one-on-one, and they got the job done. I enjoyed his debut.”

And what was the conversation in the locker room to go back to the second half

São Paulo and Flamengo saved today. Physically, are they the same?

“If any team reaches the same level as Flamengo, it’s hard to say. But we’re going to compete, we have the support of the fans. And we’re going to try, even though Flamengo has the best squad in South America, we’re going to try to play within the our house and get the best result inside our house and go to Maracanã.”

Missed more shots on goal? Can it be missed against Flamengo?

“We built well, we did the triangulations from the sides, we did everything right. But when he arrived inside the area, we lost the timing. First half, that of Igor, for example, Nikão was free, free. We made the wrong choice, many times. We valued the ball a lot, and we could have defined plays earlier than we did. São Paulo’s second half was very good, now we can’t score, that’s what worries us the most.”

What do you plan for the game against Flamengo?

“We tried to hold Diego and Léo, who played the defense duo after Miranda’s departure, the expulsion. Calleri we held back because he is a guy who gives himself a lot and gets tired a lot. [defensores] same or play with one more defender, in the system we are more used to. Some who played today cannot play the Copa do Brasil, they were not registered. Many of those who train tomorrow are athletes who start the game against Flamengo on Wednesday. Let’s think about it. You could see Flamengo coming to play with full strength.”

Analysis of the debut of Bustos

“Too small, there’s no way [analisar]. At first I know it competed a lot. Small participation because the game time we gave him was little.”

Galoppo still hasn’t reached the level to fight for the spot?

“Yesterday we had training, it didn’t fit as well as we imagined. We will work so that he can fit in better. He is a useful player for us.”

André Anderson for 60 days with muscle pain. Why hasn’t he returned yet?

“He’s recovering from pubalgia, it takes time. It’s a sensitive area. Next week he’ll be available to work with the group. It’s not an injury, but it’s something that bothers the player. He’s doing strengthening.”