If You Watch This Clip Of Janet Jackson It Might Ruin Your PC

When she released the single “Rhythm Nation” in 1989, singer Janet Jackson had no idea that the song would return to the news more than three decades later. But for a different reason: it is being touted as a security threat to older computers.

Raymond Chen, a software engineer at Microsoft, found that if you put “Rhythm Nation” on, you could end up ruining your laptop and even others around it.

Want to take the risk? This is the clip:

After some investigation, the manufacturer discovered that the song contains one of the natural resonance frequencies of computer hard drives. You know those little noises that a HD makes when working?

As a result, they eventually collapse and stop working, due to a physical phenomenon called resonance — when the sound produced by one object vibrates at the same frequency as the sound waves of another.

And the problem can be even more serious, as it does not only affect the computer that is playing the music, but also others nearby that “hear” the noises.

Instead of recalling countless computers, the manufacturer chose to develop a “custom audio output filter” that removes harmful frequencies when playing Janet Jackson’s music.

Which computers are affected?

According to Chen, who shared the story earlier this week on a Microsoft developer blog, the issue seems to particularly affect laptops that have 5400 RPM hard drives, shipped in the year 2005.

In time: RPM is the acronym for rotation per minute and, in this case, it means the speed at which the disk spins to read the files.

Specialists believe that the problem is difficult to occur, since most of the equipment produced almost two decades ago must have already stopped working for other reasons or turned to scrap.

Even so, the flaw was listed as a threat in the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures), an international database that records vulnerabilities and exposures related to information security.