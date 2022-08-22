In bed, Lumena makes the lingerie ‘dig’ into her butt and provokes: “You’ll remember me like this”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/0-DL4OfmnM4/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/0-DL4OfmnM4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

The boldest of the BBB! Lumena Aleluia, who participated in the reality show on TV Globo, broke the internet overnight this Saturday (20) to leave fans completely shocked. On her Instagram, the muse published a click of a new OnlyFans essay and left the crowd drooling with her good form!

+ Mirella ignores the cold to roll around with just a thong in the bedroom: “My turn to play”

At the time, the former BBB appeared posing very comfortable in bed, this time with a white lace lingerie that showed even more the sculptural body of the influencer. Lumena took care of the pose and joked in the caption of the click: “I will make you remember me”.

“Impossible to forget you”, commented a follower drooling over the muse in the publication that was the most successful on social networks. “Look at her, all powerful”, fired another internet user, praising Lumena. “She IS one better than the other,” praised a third. Check out:

Lumena vents about freedom from her own body: “I didn’t feel comfortable”

Real muse! Recently, DJ Lumena Aleluia gave an interview to the Extra newspaper and talked about her decision to create a profile on adult content platforms. The muse said that she did not feel free to show her own body, but that it helped to make her sensuality emerge.

“I was invited to be the muse of a samba school and at the time I didn’t feel comfortable dancing with one of the pieces that the designer had proposed, which showed my body a lot. It displayed nudity, it had a language of nudity”, said the muse, recalling the experience.

“At the time, I was still very insecure with my own body and very stuck, repressed in relation to these questions in the universe of sensuality itself. I couldn’t authorize myself to parade”, Lumena continued in her outburst.

“I created in my head a very prejudiced idea that my erotic side, my sensual side, he had to be denied. I’ve been reflecting a lot on the bases of this insecurity and I decided to take the courage to break and question it once and for all “, said the influencer.

