In high heels, Simaria plays soccer with her son and has fun days after the end of the duo with Simone

Simaria amused his followers by appearing playing football with his son on a court, but without losing his pose

Simaria published a video this Sunday (21) in which he appears playing football with his son, Pawel, on a court, along with other children. The singer, who recently announced the end of the country duo he had with his sister, Simonedidn’t miss the class and went to play ball wearing high heels, and of course the scene yielded hilarious moments.

Simaria’s video sequence facing the football team was originally published in the Stories of her profile on the social network, but shortly after, she tried to make the moment available in the public feed. “Ow tough bitch girl! Playing classy,” she wrote in the caption, prompting fan reactions in the comments.

“Who is this player Brazil. The vein is right there”, joked one of them. “I just wanted to know how you did this feat, tell me”, he asked for a second. “I really missed her antics,” said a third. It is worth remembering that, in recent weeks, Simaria dedicated her profile to sending messages about her personal lifeinterpreted as indirect for Simone and the situation of the duo.

Businessman talks about Simone and Simaria

Music entrepreneur Paulo Tear, who recently had a leaked audio showing several country duos who supposedly “hate each other” behind the scenes, commented again about Simone and Simaria’s relationship before the sisters announced the end of the country duo.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, he said that the distance between the two had already been visible for a long time: “Two months ago, I was working at Amigos and they participated. But one arrived there and the other here, the distance between them was visible“, said.