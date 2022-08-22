In hospital bed, Simone exposes exam procedure

Simone records video doing routine exams on her YouTube channel

Simone used her YouTube channel to show how she performs the famous routine exams. Very tuned in to health, she appeared all smiling commenting on what she was going to do in the hospital unit.

“Look what a beautiful day, what a sparkling day, I’m in the hospital doing some tests. The last time I had surgery here was that plastic one, remember? There is on my channel, that I woke up groggy, that I saw a tail on the rabbit, to say nothing else”, said Simone.

Then, she revealed that she was going to have an endoscopy and because she had to sedate, she joked that it might be cool to show that to her followers. “Maybe something cool comes out for you guys to laugh about,” she said. In another part of the video, she appears drawing blood and confesses that she is afraid of needles.

Later in the video, Simone starts to say disconnected things and makes the person who is recording it laughing non-stop. In the comments of the video, the public commented that they agreed to accompany her in this routine exam and hope that she will record more things in the future.

WILL NOT CHANGE TO GOSPEL

Rumors that circulated in the press, realized that Simone would follow the gospel career without her sister, since the singer is very fond of the genre. For the first time, the sertanejo commented on the rumors and spoke openly about what she intends to do and denied that she will leave the sertanejo: “I’ve been reading some articles saying that I would follow a gospel career. Everyone knows I’m a Christian, my family, my husband, for 20 years. But I’m still not going to follow gospel because it’s not time yet.”

According to “Notícias da TV”, in another excerpt, Simone said that she appreciates gospel, but it is the countryman that guides her: “I am passionate, I love to praise, it is what brings me peace, joy, happiness, but I need to obey the time God’s. I also keep singing the style of music that I love, that I grew up listening to, that gave me everything in life, which is the sertanejo,” she said.