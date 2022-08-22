In Soteldo’s debut, Santos beats São Paulo and approaches the G6 of the Brasileirão

Santos won a very important victory this Sunday. Welcoming São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, the team led by coach Lisca made the fans happy by beating the rival 1-0, thanks to Lucas Braga’s goal, in a cross by Soteldo.

Soteldo made his debut for Santos this Sunday. The player hit his return to Peixe and, even after a long time away, proved to be that decisive player that fans know and admire, providing the assistance that resulted in the goal of Santos victory in the classic San-São. Another reinforcement of this window, Carabajal also started as a starter, being substituted throughout the game.

On the side of São Paulo, who used an alternative formation already thinking about the decision against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil, also had his debut. Defender Nahuel Ferraresi started in the tricolor defense. In the final stretch of the game, forward Nahuel Bustos also entered the field, but none of them managed to avoid the setback in Baixada Santista.

São Paulo will return to the field next Wednesday, when they receive Flamengo, in Morumbi, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Santos, on the other hand, gets into action again only next Sunday, when they visit Cuiabá, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The game

São Paulo started the game imposing itself and keeping possession of the ball in search of spaces to attack Santos, but did not find them. After the first few minutes, the team led by Rogério Ceni started to make mistakes in most of their attacks, making life easier for the hosts, who had Soteldo as their main weapon to bring danger to Jandrei’s goal.

At nine minutes, shirt 10, who made his debut for Santos this Sunday, left Felipe Jonatan in front of the goal. The left-back came face to face with Jandrei, but saw the São Paulo goalkeeper make the important save to prevent the hosts from opening the scoring.

São Paulo didn’t respond, in fact, until the 30th minute, and thanks to a mistake by Maicon, who left the ball with Igor Gomes, and the midfielder, free, was leading to the edge of the area, from where he decided to hit for the goal, but sent it out, missing the shot, even though he could play for Nikão, who would be in a better position to finish the play.

Like someone who doesn’t, São Paulo ended up being punished soon after, when Santos went on the counterattack, and Soteldo, with complete freedom, raised in the area for Lucas Braga, behind Miranda’s back, to head into the back of the net, leaving Santos ahead in Vila Belmiro.

The play, the goal and the celebration! ⚽️ Peixe is beating São Paulo, by 1 to 0.#SANxSÃO | 1×0 pic.twitter.com/DXvslGSNQD — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 21, 2022

Second time

São Paulo returned for the second half with two changes: Reinaldo and Pablo Maia entered the vacancies of Welington and Gabriel Neves, and the team improved. In the first 15 minutes, Tricolor had three good chances to tie the game.

The first happened in the first minute, when Luciano hit from the edge of the area, in the corner, but João Paulo flew to make the save. Then it was Pablo Maia’s turn to try from long distance and still count on Luciano’s deflection, but the Santos goalkeeper made another great save. Later, Nikão also took a risk, looking for the angle in a placed shot, but he sent it inches from the crossbar.

The pressure from São Paulo continued, and the team improved even more after the entry of Igor Vinícius in the place of Marcos Guilherme. In the 24th minute, Reinaldo was left with the leftover cross and, on the second stick, shot for the goal, but João Paulo saved Santos again.

In the final stretch of the match, Lucas Barbosa had the chance to kill the game for Santos by receiving a free kick, inside the area, and kicking out, even without a goalkeeper, as Jandrei had come out to intercept Marcos Leonardo’s shot. For São Paulo, Nahuel Bustos made his debut replacing Luciano, but it was Miranda who almost managed to equalize for Tricolor, heading in the corner after a corner kick, however, the day belonged to goalkeeper João Paulo, who, with another great defense, guaranteed the very important triumph for the hosts.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 1 X 0 SÃO PAULO

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: August 21, 2022, Sunday

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA-GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA-PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Goal: Lucas Braga, at 33 of the 1st quarter (Santos)

Yellow cards: Nikao (Sao Paulo); Bauermann, Marcos Leonardo, Felipe Jonatan (Santos)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández (Camacho), Zanocelo and Carabajal (Lucas Barbosa); Lucas Braga (Angelo), Marcos Leonardo (Luiz Felipe) and Soteldo..

Technician: Lisca.

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Rafinha, Miranda and Ferraresi; Marcos Guilherme (Igor Vinícius), Gabriel Neves (Pablo Maia), Igor Gomes, Patrick and Welington (Reinaldo); Nikão (Calleri) and Luciano (Nahuel Bustos).

Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

