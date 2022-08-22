India records ‘tomato flu’ outbreak with more than 100 children infected – News

Tomato flu, or tomato fever, was diagnosed in 108 children aged up to 9 years in India, according to the authors of the article “Tomato Flu Outbreak in India”, recently published in the scientific journal The Lancet. The researchers claim that it is an unknown virus.

According to the publication, the largest number of infected is in the state of Kerala, where 82 children under the age of 5 were diagnosed with the disease between May 6 and July 22 this year. In the state of Odisha, the infection has already reached 26 children aged 1 to 9 years, according to the Regional Center for Medical Research in Bhubaneswar.

For the researchers, the tomato flu may be related to an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue in children, and not necessarily a viral infection. The symptoms of the new infection are similar, such as a high fever, rashes, and severe joint pain.

On the other hand, scientists also hypothesized that the disease was caused by a new variant of the virus responsible for hand-foot-mouth diseasewhich mainly affects children of the same age group related to the outbreak in India.





The new disease is not related to tomato consumption, as highlighted by the authors of the article. The name was chosen based on the eruption of red, painful blisters that can appear on the skin and gradually grow to the size of a tomato.

“As with other viral infections, other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, joint swelling, body aches, and common flu-like symptoms that are similar to those manifested in dengue. […] Tomato flu is a self-limiting disease and there is no specific drug to treat it.

The researchers classified the tomato flu as “very contagious” and recommended that an isolation period of up to seven days, counted from the onset of symptoms, be carried out for confirmed or suspected cases.

“Given the similarities with hand-foot-and-mouth disease, if the outbreak of tomato flu in children is not controlled and prevented, transmission can lead to serious consequences, spreading to adults as well,” they state in the article.

In addition, the scientists also pointed out that there are no drugs or vaccines available for the treatment and prevention of tomato flu.



