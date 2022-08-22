Individual pix for PJ equals with debit payments

According to Itaú Unibanco’s Director of Cards, Pix from an individual to a legal entity is already tied with debit payment.

The value transacted in retail remains above pre-pandemic levels, with a 35% growth in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, and a 28% growth in the number of operations. When compared to the same period in 2019, the increase in spending was 63%.

Among the means of payment, Pix achieved a growth of 124% in the amount transacted and 305% in the number of operations, when transactions carried out from an individual (CPF) to a legal entity (CNPJ) are taken into account.

According to the Analysis of Consumer Behavior, a report by Itaú Unibanco that provides an overview of Brazilian spending in the second quarter, Pix was used in 12% of payments. Credit cards represent 76%. And debit cards, 12%.

“Pix from an individual to a legal entity is already tied with debt payment”, commented Mario Miguel, director of Cards at Itaú Unibanco.

However, in the first quarter, Pix accounted for 11% of transactions, credit cards for 62% and debit cards for 27%.

digital wallets

In the second quarter of 2022, the amount transacted in digital wallets for payment by mobile approximation increased by 136% compared to the same period in 2021, and by 142% in the number of transactions. Generation ‘Z’ is the one who uses this payment method the most, with a 725% increase in the number of operations using the modality.

Pix movement

In short, Pix handled BRL 933 billion in more than 2 trillion transactions in July this year. However, adherence to the Pix Saque and Pix Troco modalities, launched in November 2021, is still low compared to total transactions, although it has shown growth. Thus, the two modalities totaled 270 thousand transactions.

