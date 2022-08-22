Interpol hunts Brazilian accused of sending 23 tons of cocaine to Europe – 22/08/2022

Interpol (International Police) is looking for the Brazilian Diogo Ferreira Mariano, accused by the Federal Police of leading a gang responsible for shipping 23 tons of cocaine to Europe through the ports of Itaguaí (RJ) and Santos (SP) since 2018.

Mariano was the main target of Operation “Cascade Effect”, launched by the PF last Wednesday (17), but he was not located. The suspicion of the Brazilian federal agents is that the drug trafficker is hiding in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, from where he would coordinate the money laundering of the gang.

The report was unable to contact Diogo Ferreira Mariano’s lawyer, but will publish the full version of his defenders, if there is a position.

During the operation, police officers arrested 27 people and served 34 search and seizure warrants against the criminal organization. By order of Justice, R$ 500 million were also blocked and 19 properties related to those investigated were confiscated.

At one of Mariano’s addresses, in Barra da Tijuca, an upper-class neighborhood in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, federal agents found a McLaren replica of Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna, as well as a collection of very expensive watches.

Investigations showed that the criminal organization brought cocaine from Bolivia in trucks. The drugs were then hidden in smaller cars and transported to port areas, where they were placed in containers, amid legal merchandise, and shipped to Europe.

According to the Federal Police, some shipments belonged to at least three of the biggest drug traffickers in Brazil. The agents said that one of them, seized in the port of Itaguaí, belonged to the mega trafficker André Oliveira Macedo, 44, André do Rap.

The criminal also had his name included in Interpol’s red broadcast. He has been on the run since October 10, 2020, when he left Penitentiary 2 in Presidente Venceslau (SP) through the front door. The drug trafficker is sentenced to 15 years and six months.

Fuminho and “Brazilian Escobar”

André do Rap was put on the street thanks to a habeas corpus granted by Justice Marco Aurélio Mello, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). A few hours after the mega-trafficker left prison, the Supreme Court overturned the decision, but it was too late.

Another shipment was from Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, Major Carvalho. Called in Europe the “Brazilian Escobar”, in allusion to Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, Carvalho was arrested in a luxury hotel in Hungary in June this year.

A third load of cocaine belonged to Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos, known as Fuminho, considered the right-hand man of Marco Willians Herbas Camacho, 54, known as Marcola, appointed by security forces as the top leader of the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital). Fuminho is imprisoned in the Federal Penitentiary of Catanduvas (PR).

The criminal organization began to be investigated in 2020, when 7 tons of cocaine were seized in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso do Sul and Sergipe.

Pre-trial detainees during the operation initiated by the Federal Police must respond to prosecution for crimes of association with criminal organization, drug trafficking and money laundering.