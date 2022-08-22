Interviews and beginning of electoral propaganda on TV intensify campaign

posted on 08/22/2022 06:00



(credit: Assembly/EM)

The second week of the electoral campaign promises to heat up the clash between the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. So far, the presidential candidates have held rallies and fought each other on social media, but interviews in large audiences and the first face-to-face debate between the contestants are scheduled for this week. In addition, as of Friday, free electoral propaganda will be broadcast on television and radio.

Throughout the week, Jornal Nacional conducts a series of interviews with candidates (see table with dates). The first participant will be President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will be interviewed today. The campaign’s orientation is for him to avoid more controversial topics, such as his attacks on the polls and the electoral system, and to respond in a moderate way to questions. Tomorrow, at the Planalto Palace, he will receive the heart of Dom Pedro I, preserved in formaldehyde, in a ceremony similar to the one that would be granted to heads of state.

The body will remain in Brazil until September 8, and Bolsonaro intends to use it as a symbol in the celebration of 200 years of independence. On September 7 of last year, the president called for demonstrations in his support and in an attack on the electoral system. On Wednesday, the candidate is expected to visit Belo Horizonte.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro attended a mass at the Parish of Nossa Senhora da Esperança, in Brasília. Next to him were the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, the head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, and the Minister of Tourism, Carlos Alberto Gomes de Brito. The participation was a nod to the Catholic electorate, in which he lost in voting intentions to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to a Datafolha poll released last Friday, the PT has the support of 52% of Brazilians who declare themselves Catholic, against 27% for Bolsonaro. The religion is the one with the most followers in the country, about half of the population. The current president, on the other hand, is a favorite of the evangelical segment.

The priest who led the mass mentioned the presence of the Chief Executive at the ceremony, but there was no speech. Neither Bolsonaro nor the first lady attended the communion. Among members of the reelection campaign, there is concern about the Catholic vote due to the strong nods made by the president to evangelicals in recent days, which can alienate voters of other faiths.

Former President Lula will sit on the Jornal Nacional bench on Thursday. Lula and Bolsonaro should clash, for the first time, in the debate to be held by TV Band next Sunday. Criticized for not attending the debates held so far, both candidates confirmed their presence in the dispute. It will be the first program with simultaneous participation of the presidential candidates. In addition to Lula and Bolsonaro, Simone Tebet, Ciro Gomes, Soraya Thronicke and Felipe D’Avila will be present.

Lula had no public commitments yesterday. On Saturday, PT held a major act in Vale do Anhangabaú, in downtown São Paulo, where he strongly criticized the opponent’s nods to evangelicals and the fake news that circulated involving his position on religious people. One of them, for example, says that the former president would close all evangelical churches if elected. In his speech, Lula stated that “the church is not a political platform”.

In a video released last night on his networks, the PT reinforced his position. “The church is not a political party. Any evangelical voter who has a modicum of knowledge about Brazil knows that no government has ever treated them with the respect that I have,” said Lula. The candidate also said he was willing to talk to all religions and whoever wants to debate.

thorn of betrayal

The candidate for the PDT, Ciro Gomes, participated yesterday in the launch of the candidacy for state deputy Antônio Henrique (PDT) in Fortaleza. In his speech, the former governor of the state said he “feels the thorn of betrayal”. “I am a person with feelings. And today my personal feelings here in Ceará are very painful. What I did for certain people, I gave everything and created conditions for these people to shine”, stated Ciro.

At his side was also the candidate for governor of the state Roberto Cláudio (PDT). Ciro also said that “change in Brazil is not for the savior of the country, the change is with a current that brings together everyone who is good, everyone who is Christian, everyone who does not have a stone in their heart.” Today, Ciro is in São Paulo for a meeting with representatives of the Institute for the Development of Retail (IDV). Tomorrow he will participate in the interview in Jornal Nacional.

Candidate Simone Tebet, in turn, was in São Paulo yesterday. She spoke at a meeting of the Movimento dos Sem-Teto do Ipiranga (MSTI), in the community of Heliópolis, and defended its actions in the field of housing. On Friday it will be your turn to participate in the Jornal Nacional’s sabbath.

“If I could summarize what a home means for a family’s life, I would say the following: home is the gateway to citizenship. It is the gateway to health, to education, to social assistance, because when you hands over the keys to her own house to a mother full of children, a mother who often does not have a partner or a partner is unemployed, everything changes in this mother’s life”, said Tebet in his speech, defending that he will create a million houses in four years, if elected.