IPCA-15, Powell in Jackson Hole and Oi Tower Auction (OIBR3;OIBR4): what to watch this week

In a week marked by polls, hearings and the beginning of electoral propaganda on radio and television, the economic agenda brings a reduced number of indicators, as if opening space for political news. But the numbers that will be released in the coming days are highly anticipated and promise to have an impact on the market. One of the main highlights is the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to the first half of August, which will be released on Wednesday (24). Itaú expects a deflation of 0.84%.

If the forecast is confirmed, annual inflation would be below 10%, once again being pulled down by the drop in oil and energy prices. “Taking into account unmanaged prices, food at home should show some relief, explained in large part by a slowdown in milk prices,” wrote Mario Mesquita, the bank’s chief economist. Core services inflation should remain at high levels, according to Mesquita, while goods prices should continue to decelerate at the margin.

“It is important to note that this reading is particularly surrounded by a dose of uncertainty, due to fuel prices. The survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) is out of circulation for two weeks and should only be released later, which may cause a review of the inflation of this item”, said Mesquita.

Still in Brazil, the numbers of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) are scheduled for Thursday (25), with no set time for disclosure. Itaú’s projections suggest that employment in the private sector stabilized in July, after an upward trajectory that began in October 2020.

Eyeing Jackson Hole

Also on Thursday begins the Jackson Hole Symposium, an annual event that brings together central bank leaders, academics and economists from around the world. The meeting has been taking place since 1978 in the US state of Wyoming and this year has a suggestive theme: “Reassessing constraints on the economy and politics”.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give a presentation on Friday (26), the second day of the event, and his speech has the potential to change the mood of the market. In recent weeks, stock markets have gained momentum with a signal from the monetary authority that the pace of interest rate hikes in the United States may slow down. The minutes of the Open Market Committee (FOMC), released last week, confirmed that the Fed is depending on fresh economic indicators to make its decision.

Powell’s speech next Friday will come after a strong set of labor market data, but also inflation that stagnated in July, as the latest producer price index (CPI) showed. English).

The second day of the Jackson Hole symposium also coincides with the release of one of the Fed’s favorite indicators: the personal consumer price index (PCE), for the month of July. Currently, this index accumulates a high of 6.8% in 12 months, well above the inflation target in the United States, which is 2%.

Still in the US, purchasing managers indices (PMIs) are forecast on Tuesday (23). On the same day, the sales figures for new properties are released, an indicator that has deteriorated in recent months. On Thursday comes the second estimate for the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter. The first indicated a drop of 0.9%. The Refinitiv consensus points to a 0.8% contraction in the second review.

Sale of Oi assets

Life returns to normal after the end of the corporate balance sheet season and Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) continues in judicial recovery. In order for Judge Fernando Viana, from the 7th business court in Rio de Janeiro to give his sentence, ending the process, the company will have to hold a new tower auction this Monday (22). The event is scheduled for 15:30 (Brasília time).

The minimum price foreseen in the public notice for the acquisition of 8 thousand fixed telephony towers from Oi is R$ 1.697 billion. Bidders can deliver envelopes with proposals until noon on Monday. NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações SA, an affiliate of Highline do Brasil, has already made a binding offer for the assets. American Tower and IHS would be other possible participants in the auction.

Highline acquired assets from Oi in 2020, in a R$1.07 billion deal involving mobile network towers and infrastructure sites.

