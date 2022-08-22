iPhone 14: See the design evolution since Apple’s 1st cell phone

O iPhone It is probably the best-known smartphone line in the world. From its launch in 2007 until today, the Apple product is a reference in the industry and dictates trends in technology, quality and, above all, design. Since the first model, the devices dictate some rules that are commonly adopted by competitors in the mobile market.

So, in anticipation of the announcement of the iPhone 14, which should arrive in September, the TecMundo recalls the design innovations of the different generations of this very popular device created by Steve Jobs.

Check out below the main visual changes in the iPhone line since the debut of Apple devices on the market!

iPhone, iPhone 3G and iPhone 3GS

Original iPhone/ iPhone 3G/ iPhone 3GSSource: Apple (adapted)

Launched in 2007, the first iPhone revolutionized the mobile phone market as we know it today. In addition to taking an internet connection that really worked, the device abandoned the famous built-in keyboard, and left for good for a direct on-screen keyboardthat was touch sensitive.

The cell phone had a thicker construction, made of plastic, 3.5 inches, a small notch on the back for the main camera, and a Home button in the center. The following year it was time for the first update, the iPhone 3G, which brought the famous 3G connection and the App Store, but kept an extremely similar design. In 2009, it was time to debut the iPhone 3GS, which managed to put more processing and a better camera, but without visual innovations.

iPhone 4 and 4S

iPhone 4Source: Apple/disclosure

In 2010 Apple would change the bar yet again, bringing the iPhone 4 for the game, this being the first major update of the line after 3 years of existence. The new model kept the central button and rounded edges, but invested in a straighter carcassno ripples on the back.

The device’s body received good touches in aluminum and steel, something that would be featured in several high-end smartphones in the future. The screen remained at 3.5 inches, but had a display with more resolution, the famous Retina display. In fact, this was the first iPhone to feature a frontal camerafor selfies, almost in the center of the display.

The year 2011 marked the launch of the iPhone 4S, which kept the redesign formula, only improving technical specifications and introducing the Siri virtual assistant to the device. In the same year, Steve Jobs passed away, passing the baton of Apple’s CEO to Tim Cook, who remains in the position to this day.

iPhone 5, 5S and iPhone 5c

iPhone 5 and 5S/ iPhone 5CSource: Apple (adapted)

In September 2012, the iPhone 5 was launched, debuting a 4 inch screen, and of course, bringing your time improvements, like the introduction of the Lightning connection charging. The look hasn’t changed that much, although the back has been split into 2 sections with more color options.

The iPhone 5S, from 2013, also didn’t innovate so much in the look, but it brought a fingerprint sensor to unlock the device. The iPhone 5c, launched in the same year, was conceived as a cheaper version of the line, returning to a plastic construction and a very strong colored case.

iPhone 6, 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

iPhone 6Source: Apple/disclosure

Jumping to 2014, the iPhone 6 was released with yet another display change, now jumping to 4.5 incheswhile its bigger brother, the also announced iPhone 6 Plus, hit the market with 5.5 inches and Full HD resolution. The look hasn’t changed much from its predecessor, but it appears to have been slightly modified to have a more minimalist tone.

A year later, Apple didn’t change the device family, and made a “punctual” update with the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The design remained identical, only adding new colors, and a reinforced construction with more aluminum, as one of the big problems with the 2014 version is that many users reported that their devices bent easily.

iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)Source: Apple/disclosure

In 2016, the iPhone SE was launched as a cheaper version of the iPhone 6 family, however, with a naming change and design very similar to the last two generations of Apple.

In the same year, the company announced the great successors of the line, with the iPhone 7 and 7 Pluswhich had visual differences and a big change: the no headphone jack. The most basic version abandoned the straight rear of the predecessors, and featured a carcass with slight undulations in the transition with the edges. The rear camera was more bouncy this time, and tone was moving towards something more neutral, with a 4.7 inch screen.

iPhone 7/ iPhone 7 PlusSource: Apple (adapted)

The iPhone 7 Plus was larger, at 5.5 inches, a similar look, but increasing the camera module rear in horizontal format, which housed a main sensor and an extra lens for zoom.

iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X

iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 PlusSource: Apple (adapted)

In 2017, Apple didn’t change its modus operandi so much with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus family, keeping a look very similar to the last generation, but now, putting a more premium finish in glass and aluminum, giving the feeling of a more refined product.

That same year, a decade after the launch of the original iPhone, the company announced the iPhone X, which would once again revolutionize the market. Forget the famous Home button and welcome a 5.7-inch Super Retina OLED screen that covers the entire front of the device.

iPhone XSource: Apple/disclosure

The product still had softer edges and a very interesting addition, the famous notch on display, that is, a sort of horizontal notch centered at the top of the screen, housing the front camera and the recent FaceID. The rear module of the cameras was vertically pill-shaped.

iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

iPhone XR / iPhone XS and XS MaxSource: Apple (adapted)

In 2018, the company brought to life the iPhone XR, a 6.1-inch screen version, a camera with just a jumped sensor and a design practically identical to the iPhone X. In the same year, the XS and XS Max models were also released, with a new look. very similar to the previous generation. The big difference this time was in the iPhone XS Max, which, as the name suggested, increased the screen to its maximum to 6.5 inches.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 base/ iPhone 11 Pro and Pro MaxSource: Apple/disclosure

The year 2019 was important for Apple, as it shaped part of the look that devices come to adopt today. Although the construction is very similar, the big difference ends up in the rear camera modulewhich has a square shape and more bounced, housing different sensors.

The 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max versions followed the novelty, adding only more luxurious materials in the composition of the housing, but keeping the skeleton, so to speak.

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)Source: Apple/disclosure

O iPhone SE 2020 was another attempt by Apple to launch a new device in the line with older features, low price and popular design, with colorful plastic housing, home button, etc. The “old” features ensured success with the most nostalgic, which made the line consolidate itself as a more affordable option for the brand.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Base and Mini/ iPhone 12 Pro and Pro MaxSource: Apple (adapted)

In the same year, the company launched four more smartphones, inaugurating its 12th generation, if you can call it that. This time the brand brought a iPhone Mini for competition, with a “small” 5.4-inch screen. The company also increased what was already big, taking the iPhone 12 Pro Max to have a massive 6.7 inch display.

The visual changes were punctual, adding an aluminum strip on the side, and keeping the camera module “square” with more and more sensors. The construction of the higher models gained Ceramic Shield protectionthat is, nanoceramic crystals in the cell body composition.

iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 base and Mini/ iPhone 13 Pro and Pro MaxSource: Apple (adapted)

The latest models in the lineup released do not change as much in relation to the iPhone 12 family, maintaining a very similar design of cameras and housing with the Ceramic Shield. To do it justice, the camera module has just been reorderedand now the sensors are positioned diagonally.

iPhone 14

With an announcement scheduled for the next 7th of September, the main highlights of the iPhone 14 line should be the devices of the Pro and Pro Max segment. The devices will have reformulations in the notch, which will give life to a pill-shaped notchaccording to the image of a recently leaked film.

For now, it is speculated that Apple should launch four models of the family: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Cell phones should receive the long-awaited A16 processor, with TSMC’s manufacturing process, which can deliver big leaps in performance, but above all, more than 20% in energy efficiency.