Irma’s baby has a strange attitude as soon as it’s born and it attracts attention

On 08/21/2022 16:35

In the next chapters of Pantanal, Trinity (Gabriel Sater) back to the farm José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) just to help Irma bring their son into the world. It will be the baby himself, even, who will call for the father.

To defend the heir of the cramullion, the pawn left without a trace. His appearance will also be shrouded in great mystery, as no one will see him at Jove’s aunt’s bedside.

At the risk of her life, Mariana’s daughter won’t have enough contractions for the baby to come. Very scared, Irma goes so far as to say that the child will only be born with the presence of the father, who will be riding in the middle of the night.

When the redhead threatens to give the points, Trindade appears at the edge of his bed, only that no one will see him. “I heard his call”, she says as she places her hand on the pregnant woman’s belly.

Still without contraction, José Leôncio’s sister-in-law begins to push and fears for the worst. “”I don’t feel him anymore. I don’t feel anything anymore, Trinity. I… I don’t feel anymore… It’s like I’m dead inside. Take me with you. We want to go wherever you are”, says the redhead.

The pawn denies that the beloved is dead and asks her to let the couple’s child be born. “I’m here, Irma. I’m here to put an end to this torment of ours once and for all”, she promises.

With his eyes closed, the guitarist then places his hands on the belly of his son’s mother. Madeleine’s sister (Karine Teles) is as if in a trance. Until, suddenly, you can hear a child’s laughter.

From the living room, Mariana reacts. “It’s not crying!”, observes the dondoca. “Ara… I’ve never seen anything like this before”, Filó shoots. [Dira Paes]. “And how many strands of cramulão have you seen born?” asks Zefa [Paula Barbosa].

Meanwhile, in Irma’s room, Trindade looks tenderly at her smiling son. Irma also misses her son’s crying and questions the child’s father.

“He has no reason to cry anymore. I cut the tie that held people’s lives together. And you will carry our promise with me”, says the pawn, referring to the connection with the cramullion. The violist delivers the baby into the mother’s arms.

“How were you born?”, asks Filó, when he arrives in the room. “As he told me he wanted to be born… By his father’s hands. Otherwise my child would not be born”, replies the child’s mother.

The cook and Mariana exchange looks, startled. “More so… Where is he?”, wants to know Tadeu’s mother (José Loreto), since mother and son will be alone in the room.

The scene is slated to air in the August 24 episode.