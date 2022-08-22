“It is inhuman enough to have to go public”; Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi speaks out after controversial statements by his mother

This Monday morning (22), the ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi came to the public to comment on the controversial statements that his mother, Mara Lúcia, gave to the “Spectacular Sunday”. The businessman, who had already publicly said that his relationship with her is not good, made a long rant about the situation on social media.

In the interview, Mara made several revelations about Rodrigo in childhood and defended herself against accusations that she was trying to take advantage of her ex-brother’s success, stating that the amount she charged her son would be to pay off a loan she made to help him in a trip to Australia.

“Guys, good morning. I would really like to come here and say: yes, my mother was always by my side and yes, she helped me when I went to Australia, but unfortunately THAT NEVER HAPPENED. If one day you want to redeem yourself from any mistake in life, do it based on the truth and with an open heart, owning up to your mistakes.” it started.

“I would love to move on with my life and move forward in peace, it hurts me too much to have to keep going back to the past on this very sensitive subject. Damn, I try to overcome and live. It’s inhuman enough to have to go public with this kind of intimacy about my own mother. Enough of the character that never existed, selfishness and lies. I want peace! For me, for her, for us!” completed the former BBB.

Rodrigo had already commented several times about his disagreements with his mother. He even recently said that she tried to exploit him financially after the reality show on TV Globo and blamed her for personal trauma due to her parents’ fights during childhood.