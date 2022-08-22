Jacquin appears Corinthian at MasterChef; learn how the chef became a Timão fan

“I ran out as a cook and was asked, where are you going, Jacquin? I said, my wife is going to have a baby. In which hospital? Sao Luiz! And I left”, recalled the chef when participating in the program Terceiro Tempo, on Band TV.
After the baby was born, Jacquin was surprised with a gift. “A friend said he was very worried about me being alone in Brazil and gave my son a Corinthians uniform as a gift. He was born Corinthian,” he explained.
And that’s how Erick Jacquin joined the Corinthians fans. The chef’s current wife, Rosangela Jacquin, in turn, supports Santos.
How will the race at Arena Corinthians
In a World Cup year, Fernanda, Lays, Rafael and Renato will form a single team, the MasterChef Team, and will prepare a very Brazilian menu with starters, two main courses and dessert to be served to former player Edmílson, to the forwards Andressa Alves and Cristiane Rozeira, and to chef Pablo Peralta, who has cooked for several selections.
For this challenge, they invade the Arena Corinthians, in São Paulo, and are surprised by the guests, who cross the lawn of the Corinthians stadium, showing that from now on it’s all or nothing. The judges present four mandatory ingredients – cachaça, cashew, banana and tucupi.
Each item must be the protagonist of one of the recipes. In addition to creating a perfect menu, participants need to be agile and think very carefully about all the details to get rid of the hot seat. At the end of the tasting, only one is saved and guarantees the spot of the first semifinalist of the season.