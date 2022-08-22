Jade Picon: check out the influencer’s style evolution | fashion & beauty

Jade Picon is a style reference. THE influencer and now actress always makes headlines – and curiosity! – when it comes to hair, body, clothing, looks, Tendencies and much more.
Over the years, the actress of Travessia, the next 9 o’clock soap opera, has changed a lot and has also known how to reinvent herself.
Jade Picon: see the style evolution of the influencer and now actress — Photo: reproduction Instagram
Naturally brunette, she was known for a while for her platinum hair. Last week, she adopted a blunt bob and moved the web with the change.
From child to teen rocker and fashionista influencer, She’s also had her phases: basic, glamorous, beachy…
Jade Picon in 2012 — Photo: Instagram reproduction
Jade Picon in 2017: basic version of shorts and t-shirt — Photo: Instagram reproduction
Jade Picon in 2021: platinum version and fatal red look — Photo: Instagram reproduction
Jade Picon in the BBB22 cabin: trend with hat and the famous crochet bikini — Photo: Reproduction
Jade Picon at ‘Criança Esperança’ 2022 — Photo: Globo/Manoella Mello
Want to take a look at the style evolution of Jade Picon? Play the video above! 🎥