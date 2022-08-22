James Webb: New Super Telescope Images Show Planet Jupiter | Science

The James Webb International Space Telescope has captured new photos of Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system . The images were released by NASA, the US space agency, on Monday morning (22).

In July, the space agency had released the first infrared records of the planet, but this time, the huge star was seen through three telescope filters that highlighted its different color bands.

In the new images it is also possible to see some of the planet’s moons, their rings and the Great Red Spotwhich appears as a large circular white dot in the lower right corner (the smudge is actually a storm large enough to engulf Earth, and appears white in the photo because it is reflecting sunlight).

The new photos surprised scientists: “We didn’t expect them to be this good, to be honest,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley (USA).

The records were produced through the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) of the observatory, which has three infrared filters that showed the planet’s details. NASA explains that because infrared light is invisible to the human eye, scientists then translated this data into the visible spectrum.

The agency also revealed that the person responsible for this translation was the young scientist Judy Schmidt, who processed these new Jupiter records together with other experts.

Schmidt has no formal training in astronomy, but he has a deep interest in the field. 10 years ago, the young woman participated in an ESA (the European Space Agency) contest that sparked her “insatiable” passion for image processing.

Since the ESA contest, she has been working with image processing from the “older cousin of the Webb”, the Hubble telescope (the image above shows a planetary nebula captured by the satellite), and other data from space observatories as a sort of hobby.

“Something about it stuck with me, and I haven’t been able to stop since,” she said in a statement. “I could spend hours and hours every day [trabalhando com isso]”.

According to NASA, Webb’s observations of Jupiter will give astronomers even more clues about the gas giant.