Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a lavish ceremony in the US

Last Saturday night, the 20th, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck once again celebrated the union. The couple prepared a lavish ceremony, which was held at the actor’s mansion in Savannah, Georgia, in the United States. JLo wore a white ruffled dress and a 20-foot long train, according to TMZ. The event came about a month after the two were secretly married in Las Vegas.

Guests wore white looks, with the exception of Affleck’s black tuxedo pants. The artist’s children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11 – with Jennifer Garner were also present. JLo’s twins Emme and Max, 14, entered the ceremony holding the bride’s veil. Matt Damon and the woman, Luciana Barrosoand Kevin Smith and the woman, Jenniferwere some of the famous people present at the celebration. See photos here.

The famous English writer, former Hindu monk and life coach Jay Shetty, of Indian descent, was the one who celebrated the wedding. He is a spiritual guide and maintains a close relationship with Jennifer Lopez. A large tent was set up for the ball, which featured a fireworks show reserved for guests at the end of the night.

The property where the ceremony was held has 35 hectares. Ben Affleck purchased the property in 2003. It consists of three houses – a 6,000 square meter country house, a summer house and the (larger) 10,000 square meter Oyster House (includes three master suites) – overlooking the North River. Newport.

The three-day intimate celebration for family and friends began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday the 19th, which was briefly interrupted when Affleck’s mother was rushed to the hospital for a cut on her leg, and is expected to conclude this Sunday, 21, with barbecue, according to the newspaper’s Page Six column The New York Post.

The couple got back together after 20 years and got married in Las Vegas on July 16, according to TMZ. According to press records, they obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada (where Las Vegas is).