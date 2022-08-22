together again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had already lived a romance in the past. After being apart for about 20 years, they got back together and, on top of that, they got married!



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Ben Affleck

For Ben Affleck, this is his second marriage. It was with actress Jennifer Garner with whom the actor maintained a relationship between 2005 and 2018.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez

In turn, Jennifer Lopez has already accumulated four marriages. The first was with Ojani Noa (1997-1998), then came Chris Judd (1999-2001), Marc Anthony (2004-2011) and now, Ben Affleck.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Ojani Noa’s opinion

In the eyes of the media and fans, JLo and Ben Affleck star in a wonderful reunion, full and fulfilled in love. But the singer’s first husband, Ojani Noa, is not very optimistic about his ex’s remarriage.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Interview

The Daily Mail was able to interview Ojani Noa, who was emphatic in giving her opinion on the newlyweds.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Pessimistic?

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not sure they’ll last long,” Ojani Noa dared to say.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

25 years ago

Ojani, who was married to JLo in 1997, gave an opinion on the new phase of the singer who, for a year, was “the love of her life”.

Photo: Instagram – @ojaninoa1



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Opinion

“I think she will be married seven or eight times. I don’t see her settled with one person,” he told The Daily Mail.

Photo: Instagram – @ojaninoa1



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

career is priority

Ojani Noa says that JLo “strives to constantly advance in his professional life and that’s why he has a career spanning three decades,” he says.

Photo: Instagram – @ojaninoa1



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

First love

“Ben is her fourth husband. I was the first and she told me I was the love of her life,” recalled Ojani Noa, in an interview with The Daily Mail.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

“Together forever”

Furthermore, he also shared details of his love life with Jennifer: “On their wedding night, she told me that we would be together forever”.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

From Jen to JLo

According to Ojani Noa, “She went from Jen to JLo, a huge multi-million dollar business.”

Photo: Instagram – @ojaninoa1



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Impossible to talk to own wife

The singer’s first husband says that Lopez had a lot of new people around her, all wanting to make money with her. “I would call to speak with Jen and an assistant would tell me she was unavailable,” said Ojani Noa.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

“Our life has become a lie”

In fact, he also points out that one of the couple’s goals was to have children. “We talked about it, but she told me that she couldn’t, because it would affect her career. So our life became a lie”, revealed the Cuban, to The Daily Mail.

Photo: Instagram – @ojaninoa1



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

Changes

The reality is that things have changed a lot for both of them. Hard to say if the Jennifer of 25 years ago has the same priorities as the current JLo.



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.

On the other hand

Anyway, Ojani Noa wished the best for the couple at the beginning of the interview. To JLo and Ben Affleck, we wish you many years of love!

Photo: Instagram – @ojaninoa1



Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase something recommended from links in this article.


16/16 SLIDE SHOW