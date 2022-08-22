Joinville resident wins car and R$ 80,000 at Trimania

The resident of the Boa Vista neighborhood Maria Aparecida dos Santos, in Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina, won alone a Fiat Pulse vehicle and another R$ 80 thousand in the fourth Trimania draw this Sunday (21). In addition to her, 40 other people were also drawn and won prizes.

In the first draw, two people shared the prize of R$ 10 thousand. The winners are residents of Joinville and Jaraguá do Sul. In the second draw, which had a prize of BRL 13,000, seven people were drawn, each winning BRL 1,857.14.

The third draw had a prize of R$ 15 thousand. A woman, a resident of Jaraguá do Sul, was drawn alone. In addition to the four main prizes, Trimania raffled off 30 Super Giros da Sorte worth R$1,000.

See the winners of the main awards:

1st Draw:

– Lucas Rener Santos Dias, Boa Vista neighborhood, Joinville

– Carlos Eduardo Scaravonatto, from Jaraguá do Sul

2nd Draw:

– Maria Fagundes Marcarine, Nova Esperança, Guaramirim

– Gentle Francisco Mocelinn, João Costa, Joinville

– Jodemar Schmitt, Água Verde, Blumenau

– Ricardo Manoel da Rosa, Bom Retiro, Joinville

– Natalia Ostroski, Figueira Island, Guaramirim

– Cristina Rodrigues Arauj, Centenary, Jaraguá do Sul

– Jamil dos Santos Oliveira, Rio da Luz, Jaraguá do Sul

3rd Draw:

– Natalle Ramos Andreatta Mussi, Barra do Rio Cerro, Jaraguá do Sul

4th Draw:

– Maria Aparecida dos Santos, Boa Vista, Joinville;

Check out the full result and Giro da Sorte on the Trimania website.

next draw

Next Sunday (28), in addition to the 30 Giros da Sorte, three prizes of R$10,000 and one of R$100,000 will be drawn.