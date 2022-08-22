José de Abreu says he will step away from the election campaign

The movement is due to electoral laws and Globo’s internal policy, according to the actor edit
247 – Actor José de Abreu announced this Sunday (21) on Twitter that he will leave, as of this Monday (22), for work reasons, from the electoral campaign. He is a supporter of former President Lula (PT).
“According to electoral laws and Globo’s internal policy regarding them, as of tomorrow – when Mar do Sertão starts airing – I cannot get involved in political campaigns. air'”, explained the artist.
José de Abreu will play “Colonel Tertúlio”, a man attached to the old principles of honor. He will be the father of Tertulinho (Renato Góes) and husband of Deodora (Debora Bloch).
Update: Brasil 247 had mistakenly published that the actor would be moving away from “support for Lula”. José de Abreu, however, announced that he just could not campaign, for contractual reasons. For the error, we apologize.
