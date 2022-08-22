Juliette causes climate pie backstage at the VIP Girl festival; journalist says that the BBB22 champion preferred to stay in reserved places

The BBB-21 champion, Juliette Freire, would have had an attack of stardom during the Garota Vip festival, which was hosted by singer Wesley Safadão, the star of the event, which took place this Saturday (20). According to information released by journalist Fábia Oliveira, from the website Em OFF, Juliette would have tried to avoid being photographed and complained several times backstage.

In addition, the singer would also have refused to have access to the VIP area of ​​the festival, preferring to stay in more reserved places, such as on the stage and in the dressing room. The event attracted many celebrities such as Bruna Marquezine, Jade Picon, Tirulipa, Erika Schneider, Gracyanne Barbosa, Gkay, among others. After three years, Garota Vip returned to Rio, with shows by Anitta, Belo, Pedro Sampaio and Zé Felipe, in addition to Safadão.

Juliette still hasn’t spoken. It is not the first time that the name of the ex-BBB is related to an attack of estrelismo. At the end of February, she was admitted to the Copa Star hospital, in Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, to change her silicone that she would have made a lot of demands on the hospital unit during her stay.

At the time, Juliette spoke days later through Instagram to defend herself against the accusation of stardom: “Stop trying to discredit people! They want something, they invent absurd things to be so clueless for you to comment, but it’s not worth it, no!”. she commented at the time using Instagram.