Juliette reveals that there will be music on the soundtrack of ‘Mar do Sertão’: “Just gratitude”

Juliette participated in the “Altas Horas” this Saturday (20), being one of the stars of the program and was talked about on the networks with so many news. The edition was special and paid tribute to the Northeast, so that the public can already get into the mood of “Mar do Sertão”, a new 6pm serial that debuts this Monday (22) and will take the place left by “Além da Illusion”, hit by broadcaster for the time.

In addition to her, other Northeastern artists were present: the comedian from Ceará Tom Cavalcanti and the actress from Pernambuco Fabiana Karla were present together with the former BBB and singer from Paraíba, Juliette, not to mention the participation by video conference of their confinement colleague in the most guarded house in the world. Brazil, the Pernambuco Gil do Vigor, straight from California, where he is doing a doctorate in Economics, who recalled the times at BBB 21, won by her.

During the program, Juliette announced one more achievement among many that she has been achieving since she became known for her participation in the reality: she performed a song on the soundtrack of the new six o’clock soap opera, which portrays a scenario in Brazil that has everything to to do with her and is an inspiration for her professional career, as she always made a point of exalting.

The song, in fact, is already well known to the public that in Juliette’s voice has gained a reinterpretation. “Mar do Sertão” will be rocked by the singer’s voice through the song “Deus me protec”, by Chico César, her countryman for whom she has admiration and made a point of making it clear even during her participation in the BBB. The artist celebrated having a song in the work, which will pay homage to the culture of the Northeast: “This song, in this soap opera. Just gratitude”she said.