Justice of RS suspends organized supporters of Grêmio and interdicts sector of the Arena after fight | Guild

The RS Torcedor Court punished four organized Grêmio fans after the fight during the draw with Cruzeiro and banned the sector of the Arena destined for the groups. In addition, it prohibited two Gremistas already identified from attending stadiums.

The decision of the judge Marco Aurélio Xavier suspends for 90 days the supporters Geral do Grêmio, Rasta, Garra Tricolor and Torcida Jovem. The magistrate’s text still says that it is “forces the interdiction of the space destined to the supporters while the suspension of the organized is in force”. The reopening of the sector would only take place at the end of November, when the season will already be over.

Two Grêmio members have already been identified and need to report to the police station at the times when Grêmio is on the field. Also during the game, 12 fans were taken to the Civil Police post and heard and released – eight detailed terms were signed as determined by the ge. According to Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan, two fans were arrested.

Other measures taken prevent the entry of any props from organized fans into the Arena, such as flags and banners and clothing.

1 of 1 Grêmio fans fight at the Arena — Photo: João Victor Teixeira Grêmio fans fight at the Arena — Photo: João Victor Teixeira

There were three hot spots, two of them during the first half. The referee Bráulio da Silva Machado stopped the game in two moments in the initial stage and reported the problems in summary.

President Romildo Bolzan, after the match, also reported confusion at the entrance to the Arena. There was a delay in logistics for fans to enter the stadium and, at a certain point, the ticket conference was suspended. According to Bolzan, about 500 people entered this period.

Last year, Grêmio already faced a period with the North Stand interdicted after the invasion of the Arena lawn in the defeat to Palmeiras in the Brasileirão. Initially, an injunction determined that Tricolor would operate behind closed doors. Afterwards, the STJD defined the ban on the place of the organized, a punishment that only ended against Sampaio Côrrea, in June this year.