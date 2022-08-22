Kisses, Johnny Massaro celebrates love at the Gramado Festival

Kissing with his boyfriend, Johnny Massaro celebrates love at the Gramado Festival (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News)

On Saturday night (20), the 50th edition of the Gramado Film Festival came to an end, consecrating “Alien Nights”, a film from Acre with the winner of “BBB18” Gleici Damascenoas the great champion of the year. Johnny Massaroaccompanied by the boyfriend João Pedro Acciolywas one of the stars who walked the red carpet on the last night of the event and, with kisses, celebrated love with her partner.

Days earlier, the actor had gone through an unpleasant situation during the festival. As they paraded along Rua Coberta towards the Palácio dos Festivais, the team from the film “O Pastor e o Guerrilheiro”, which features Massaro in the cast, made the letter “L” with their hands, a reference to Lula, presidential candidate in next lawsuit. One of the members wore an MST cap and, in the entourage, there was also José Genoino, former president of the Workers’ Party, the PT.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who accompanied the rug, then began to antagonize the team. In addition to cursing, they shouted words of support for Bolsonaro, such as “myth”, and booed Massaro and Julia Dalaviawhile they posed for photos next to a sculpture by Kikito, Gramado’s top prize.

Despite the problem, the event was marked by the celebration of the Latin American. Marcos Palmeira, Dira Paes and Otávio Müller were some of those honored at the 50th edition of the festival, which took place between the 12th and 20th of August, at Palácio dos Festivais, in Gramado, Rio de Grande do Sul, after two years without in-person events.

Marcos Palmeira was honored at the 50th Gramado Film Festival (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News) Marcos Palmeira was honored at the 50th Gramado Film Festival (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News) ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/R0ipXxP51GN2MZ0x3E0Vxg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MA–/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded-images/2022-08/f5f46f40-1bd3-11ed-bbff-45fd2e4ed8c6″ class=”caas-img”/> Marcos Palmeira was the great honoree of the 50th Gramado Film Festival (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News

interpreters of José Leoncio and Phylum in “Pantanal”, the current 9 pm telenovela on Globo, Palmeira and Dira immortalized their hands on the festival’s Walk of Fame and the actor also took the Oscarito Trophy, which honors the great actors and actresses of national cinema. In the 2017 edition, the actress was also awarded the statuette.

Otávio Müller also immortalized his hands on the festival’s Walk of Fame and was honored by his friend, the actor, singer and musician André Abujamra, with whom he exchanged a peck on the red carpet of the event. Other celebrities like the actresses Bárbara Paz and Jessica Ellen; the actors Nando Cunha, Augusto Madeira and Tarcísio Filho; and the presenter Zeca Camargo also enjoyed the celebration of colleagues.

Dira Paes was honored by immortalizing her hands on the Walk of Fame during the 50th edition of the Gramado Film Festival (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News) Dira Paes was honored by immortalizing her hands on the Walk of Fame during the 50th edition of the Gramado Film Festival (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News) ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1rWm3XfVkG1724AQW8U2uw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MA–/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded-images/2022-08/01edd060-1bd5-11ed-bdfd-6294cc77922c” class=”caas-img”/> Dira Paes was honored by immortalizing her hands on the Walk of Fame during the 50th edition of the Gramado Film Festival (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News

*With information from Folhapress