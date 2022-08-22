KLM pilots lose free travel benefit after tax evasion

To avoid and discourage pilots from proceeding with a kind of tax evasion, the airline KLM cut a free travel benefit, the “Passe Livre”.





The “Free Pass” entitles any crew member to fly from one airport to another in their company or similar, free of charge, as long as they are going to or returning from their service base. Often this benefit is used to visit relatives and see family again, but a government agency and the local union saw that this was being used inappropriately by some pilots.

KLM is the flag carrier of the Netherlands and one of the great Dutch symbols. The small European country has few airports and no domestic flights, with KLM concentrating all its operations from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

From Schiphol it is easy to reach virtually any part of the country or neighboring countries such as Belgium by train in less than three hours. But there are pilots who live further away and use the benefit.





According to the government, pilots residing in Spain and Ireland have taken advantage of this benefit, keeping their home away from the Netherlands and, because of that, only paying taxes in these countries, which have lower income tax rates, according to the NL Times.

To avoid this, a clause was included in the new collective bargaining agreement, in which pilots who live in other countries will not have this benefit and will still have to pay a fixed fee per month (of an amount not yet revealed) to “compensate” for the possible evasion.

According to KLM, less than 3% of employees (including flight attendants in that account) are currently in this condition and the measure should not have serious impacts on the work routine or on the airline’s scale.



