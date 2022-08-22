Latam cancels plans to compete with Azul on the route between Guarulhos and Punta del Este





Latam Airlines is removing from its reservation systems the flight that would connect São Paulo (Guarulhos) to Punta del Este, which would start in October this year and operate twice a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

According to the company informed the market, the cancellation is due to “commercial needs” and those who have already purchased a ticket can be allocated on flights to Montevideo. This is the second time that the company has suspended the restart of the route, which was canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The connection with Punta del Este has seasonal characteristics and, in recent years, had been operated during the summer season. However, since the beginning of July, Azul has been flying from Guarulhos and has promised to operate it throughout the year. One of Azul’s strengths is to place the Embraer E195 jet on the route, which has a smaller capacity.



