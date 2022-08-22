Latam cancels plans to compete with Azul on the route between Guarulhos and Punta del Este

Yadunandan Singh 20 hours ago Business Comments Off on Latam cancels plans to compete with Azul on the route between Guarulhos and Punta del Este 2 Views




Latam Airlines is removing from its reservation systems the flight that would connect São Paulo (Guarulhos) to Punta del Este, which would start in October this year and operate twice a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

According to the company informed the market, the cancellation is due to “commercial needs” and those who have already purchased a ticket can be allocated on flights to Montevideo. This is the second time that the company has suspended the restart of the route, which was canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The connection with Punta del Este has seasonal characteristics and, in recent years, had been operated during the summer season. However, since the beginning of July, Azul has been flying from Guarulhos and has promised to operate it throughout the year. One of Azul’s strengths is to place the Embraer E195 jet on the route, which has a smaller capacity.






Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, he has studied aviation and aeronautical marketing topics for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ibovespa drops 0.89%, but performs better than global peers; Dollar closes stable

The Ibovespa closed down 0.89% this Monday (22), at 110,500 points. The main index of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved