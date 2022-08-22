Leader Palmeiras draws with Flamengo mixed team and maintains advantage

Palmeiras drew 1-1 with the mixed team from Flamengo today (21), at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro opened the scoring in the first half with Victor Hugo, but Verdão left everything the same with Raphael Veiga in the final stage.

Palmeiras follows the leader of the Brasileirão, with 49 points, and Fluminense is now in second place, with 41 —Corinthians still play and could reach 42. Flamengo appears in third place in the table, with 40 points. At the start of the round, the gap between leader and runner-up was nine points and has now dropped to eight.

Even with the chance to close the gap to leader Palmeiras, coach Dorival Júnior spared players for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and kept the “Brasileirão team”, formed mostly by reserves from Flamengo. The exceptions were Santos, David Luiz and João Gomes. In the second half, Vidal, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro came on – of these, only the Chilean is not an absolute starter.

Flamengo’s alternative team opened the scoring and balanced the actions in the first half, but could not resist the pressure of Palmeiras in the second half of the duel. In the end, Dorival fielded part of the holders and the match was open.

Palmeiras will return to the field to face Fluminense next Sunday (28), at Maracanã, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. Flamengo will face São Paulo next Wednesday (24), at Morumbi, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

LIVE FROM PALMEIRAS WITH ALICIA KLEIN AND DANILO LAVIERI

LIVE FROM FLAMENGO WITH ANDRÉ ROCHA AND RENATO MAURÍCIO PRADO

Who did well at Palmeiras: Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga

Scarpa was the one who created the most opportunities for Palmeiras. In the middle or on the right wing, he gave work to Flamengo’s defensive system. Discreet in the first half, Raphael Veiga improved in the final stage and scored a great goal to equalize. Dudu also grew in the second half of the duel.

Who did badly at Palmeiras: Marcos Rocha and Zé Rafael

Marcos Rocha and Zé Rafael made a mistake in scoring Flamengo’s goal and took little part in the offensive construction. Rocha only appeared on the sides straight into the area.

Who did well at Flamengo: João Gomes and Victor Hugo

João Gomes and Victor Hugo were impeccable in the red-black midfield. Victor still appeared in the area to score Flamengo’s goal with a header. Ayrton Lucas, author of the assistance, for Victor Hugo, also did very well.

Who was bad at Flamengo: Marinho and Everton Cebolinha

Marinho and Everton Cebolinha were charged by coach Dorival Júnior on several occasions. The attackers showed tactical problems in defense and were not decisive in the attack.

The Palmeiras game: Abel swap works

Palmeiras started the game very well, but did not create clear chances. After 15 or 20 minutes of dominance by the hosts, Flamengo positioned itself in the match and balanced the actions. In the final stage, Verdão launched the attack and improved with Dudu on the right side.

Flamengo’s game: firm point reserves

Flamengo’s alternative team was not disorganized at any time during the match. Dorival’s team gave little space in the defense and scared in counterattacks and dead ball. In the second half, the visitors could not sustain the pressure from Palmeiras. In the final part, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Vidal, Gabigol and Pedro entered. Even with the “shock troops”, the tie remained on the scoreboard.

teacher in trouble

Coach Dorival Júnior was preparing the entries for Everton Ribeiro and Pedro when Palmeiras equalized. His idea was to move Flamengo to an advantage. The coach was irate in the technical area.

Striker in scolding

Replaced after discreet performance, Marinho threw the bottle on the floor as he sat on the bench. Premiere captured the player’s dissatisfaction as he left the field.

Finally

The refereeing by Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) was smooth. The game between Palmeiras and Flamengo had no refereeing controversies and no decisive VAR interventions. In the end, there was a penalty claim by Vidal against Gustavo Gómez, but the VAR did not call the referee.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 1x 1 FLAMENGO

Date: August 21, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 4 pm

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

auxiliaries: Kléber Lúcio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Public: 40,485

Income: BRL 4,240,006.98

Yellow cards: João Gomes and Vidal (Flamengo)

GOALS

palm trees: Raphael Veiga, 20 minutes into the 2Q

Flamengo: Victor Hugo, in the 28th minute of the 1Q

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo (Gabriel Menino), Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Bruno Tabata); Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu (Wesley) and Rony (Lopez). Technician: Abel Ferreira

FLAMENGO: Santos, Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas, João Gomes (Vidal), Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro), Everton Cebolinha (Gabigol), Marinho (Pedro) and Lázaro (Arrascaeta). Technician: Dorival Junior