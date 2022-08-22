Learn more about the relationship between Whey Protein and weight loss

As informed by experts in human nutrition, Whey can help with weight loss. However, its consumption must be associated with a healthy routine, with natural foods and a sequence of bodybuilding activities and aerobic circuits. The properties of protein are beneficial for those who want to shed a few pounds.

Whey affects ghrelin and leptin, hormones that regulate appetite, satiety being one of the product’s advantages. The substance also promotes blood sugar regulation, and in some cases, even increases insulin production. Therefore, it can be used sparingly in diets that aim to restrict calories.

Many supplements can help with weight loss because they increase energy stores without a caloric surplus.

The caloric surplus refers to the mass gain, based on the consumption of carbohydrates and more calories. However, not everyone who goes to the gym just wants to get muscular, defining their physical appearance, but they want to lose weight. In this way, Whey Protein and other supplements, including creatine, omega 3, BCAA and caffeine, provide energy to the body, essential at the time of training.

By featuring an easily absorbable carbohydrate option, it replaces part of a meal, eliminating cravings for sweets and processed items. However, it is recommended to consult a specialist, trying to understand the best Whey Protein for your case, safely administering the recommended doses and possible contraindications. Also because there are three types of protein: isolated, hydrolyzed and concentrate.