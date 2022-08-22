Leon Vitali, actor and Stanley Kubrick’s right-hand man, dies at 74 | Pop & Art

“It is with the utmost sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the director’s adviser wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with your family.”

Tony Zierra’s 2017 documentary Filmworker shed light on Vitali’s enormous and largely unknown contributions to the work of one of cinema’s greatest figures. From “The Shining” (1980) to “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999), he’s done everything from casting to training actors.

Vitali was so fascinated by Kubrick and his processes that he made an unusual decision: he gave up acting and devoted himself entirely to the famous director for more than two decades. “I made a truly radical change in my life and that’s when I said, ‘I’m more interested in this’ than acting,” Vitali told the Associated Press in 2017. “This is the biggest conscious decision I’ve ever made. There were some sacrifices, but there were also gains.”