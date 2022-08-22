LG Electronics has NEW job openings; see how to apply

THE LG Electronics is providing employment opportunities, considering qualified and effective professionals. See all available information for application and required criteria.

LG Electronics was established in 1958 and has since paved the way for the advanced digital age thanks to the technological expertise gained from manufacturing a wide variety of home appliances such as radios and TVs.

It has introduced new products, applied new technologies in the form of mobile devices and digital TVs into the 21st century, and continues to reinforce its status as a global company.

LG Electronics opens job vacancies

The company is starting the week with many opportunities that provide market-compatible salary, benefits and financial stability. See below for the main information available.

“LG’s philosophy revolves around people, sincerity and adherence to fundamentals. It is to understand our customers, offering great solutions and new experiences through incessant innovation, contributing to a better life. We act in a contemporary and authentic way, always evolving our fundamental philosophy according to modernity”, says the company.

See the positions that are available:

Feeder – Manaus/AM – Temporary;

stockist;

QUALITY ANALYST – Manaus/AM – Temporary;

Occupational Nursing Technician;

COST ANALYST (STATISTICS);

IAC Machine Technician;

SR Maintenance Analyst;

Eng analyst of Processes;

Materials Analyst;

Production Operator – PCD;

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT PCD;

Buyer;

Administrative intern;

Legal Intern.

How to apply for LG JOBS

Those interested in being part of the successful team of LG Electronics can access the application website and apply for one of the available opportunities, considering all the requirement criteria and important requirements for the selective. From there, just register your resume and wait for the company to return.

