“Love her…”; Shaken by the end of the duo, Simone does not hide her emotion when talking about Simaria on social media

Simone shows love and affection on social networks for her sister Simaria, but does not hide her emotion when talking about the subject

Singer Simone has not been holding back tears when it comes to her sister, Simaria. A few days after announcing the end of the duo, Simone, very emotional, commented on the separation of the two. And about possible directions she can take as a solo singer. On her Instagram, Simone has slowly released some details to come.

“The band is the same, the musicians are the same, we’re just going to give a nice new outfit, we’re going to rehearse for real, prepare a really great show for you… but I’m really excited to live this new process in my life”, she declared about continuing with the same professionals and entrepreneurs”explained Simone.

The singer cited Simaria and about the attitude of ending the duo. “But I am also very happy for my sister, because she is happy, she wants this time to take care of her children and the most important thing in life is the family, our children”, explained. Simaria also followed a solo career, but there is still no information on the direction or style that the singer will follow.