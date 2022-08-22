“Love her…”; Shaken by the end of the duo, Simone does not hide her emotion when talking about Simaria on social media

Entertainment
Simone shows love and affection on social networks for her sister Simaria, but does not hide her emotion when talking about the subject
Singer Simone has not been holding back tears when it comes to her sister, Simaria. A few days after announcing the end of the duo, Simone, very emotional, commented on the separation of the two. And about possible directions she can take as a solo singer. On her Instagram, Simone has slowly released some details to come.
“The band is the same, the musicians are the same, we’re just going to give a nice new outfit, we’re going to rehearse for real, prepare a really great show for you… but I’m really excited to live this new process in my life”, she declared about continuing with the same professionals and entrepreneurs”explained Simone.
The singer cited Simaria and about the attitude of ending the duo. “But I am also very happy for my sister, because she is happy, she wants this time to take care of her children and the most important thing in life is the family, our children”, explained. Simaria also followed a solo career, but there is still no information on the direction or style that the singer will follow.
Finally, he opened his heart and spoke in his stories: “And she is my sun, my light, my angel, I love her more than anyone in this world, a long time, right, 30 years of history, but that’s what I’m happy for her”, said Simone quite moved. The duo ended last Thursday (18), a moment awaited by some of the thousands of fans due to the controversies that the sisters had been having in recent months.