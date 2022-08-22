Lucas Lucco’s ex shows his son and says why the marriage ended

Lorena Carvalho, Lucas Lucco’s ex, shows off her baby and talks about the separation

The model and digital influencer Lorena Carvalhoex-wife of the singer Lucas Lucco opened her heart about the end of her marriage to the famous. They were together for about eight years and made the union official in 2020. The couple’s only heir, Luca, was born on March 20, 2021. The little boy is one year and five months old.

The announcement of the separation came a few days after the little one turned one year old. However, a few weeks later, in the month of April, the parents got together again to celebrate with a beautiful party. since the end, Lucas Lucco and Lorena Carvalho share custody of Luca. The musician stays with the heir whenever he is in the city where they reside.

Lorena has been enjoying her days with her puppy! She showed her little one playing in a nice garden, enchanted by the flowers around the place. The influencer has returned to be more present on her social networks and interacting with her followers.

She opened a box of questions to answer the most varied curiosities of internet users, on the most diverse subjects. From beauty product tips to personal issues like separation.

A follower sent a message asking, “Why did your marriage break up? I got sad”. The model made a point of answering the question. In a polite and thoughtful way, Lorena said: “I think that being unhappy is really sad. Of course, every couple who chooses to marry never imagines such a thing. But it happens, people. And in many families!”

Lorena went on to explain how her relationship with Lucas Lucco and how it’s been these post-separation months. “My ex-husband and I have a lot of affection for each other for the sake of our son who is the most precious asset we have!”.

The model added: “That’s it! There’s not much to say, really! I know that many of you ask without malice, but this is an issue that is well resolved here”.

