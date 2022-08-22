Luciano Huck apologizes for Domingão’s gross mistake with Paulo Vieira

“I wanted to take the opportunity to apologize for our mistake last week,” said the global edit

247 – Luciano Huck interrupted Domingão with Huck to apologize for a mistake made with Paulo Vieira last week. This Sunday (21), the presenter admitted that there was a “failure” in the Battle of Lip Sync, with a belt that did not serve the comedian, and that this mistake will not be repeated in the next editions. The report is from the TV News portal.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to apologize for our mistake last week. Our belt was not the right size to serve the two challengers. Domingão’s failure, and I guarantee it will not happen again”, promised Huck.

Last Sunday (14), Vieira and Leticia Colin competed in the premiere of the painting. With the performance of Free I am, from the film Frozen: A Freezing Adventure (2013), the comedian ended up as the winner.

The champion of the Battle of Lip Sync received a belt, similar to what happens in fighting championships. However, the object did not fit the actor.

“Does it fit me? Don’t you want to help me get dressed? For us to have this embarrassment? It didn’t fit”, said the comedian as soon as he saw the belt. A man from the program’s staff tried to help him, but he didn’t get in.

Despite the gaffe, he made fun of the moment. “I’ll have to use it on my arm. It’s on my arm that I use it, a smartwatch”, joked Vieira. “Just got a neck hit from Lyp Sinc,” Huck said.

