Luciano Huck apologizes for Domingão’s gross mistake with Paulo Vieira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 10 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Luciano Huck apologizes for Domingão’s gross mistake with Paulo Vieira 4 Views

“I wanted to take the opportunity to apologize for our mistake last week,” said the global edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Beyond the Illusion comes to an end and makes Globo break five-year curse

Beyond the Illusion came to an end and managed to break a curse that had …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved