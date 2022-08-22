Ludmilla faces technical problems during the event and ends the presentation before the scheduled time: “Structure I deserve”

This past Saturday (21) the singer ludmilla performed at “farraial”, music festival that took place in anhembiin Sao Pauloand went through difficult times when facing technical problems throughout her show, causing irritation to the artist.

Before calling the nightcap, Ludmilla did not hold back and criticized the structure of the presentation: “I wanted to put on a f*cking show for you guys, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault. I did not make it. But we meet all over Brazil, I hope to see you in a real show of mine. With all the structure I deserve”, he said in an outburst.

The complications of the event were not only noticed by her, who received the support of the fans present: “I was sad not to see Ludmilla’s entire show at Farraial, but she is absolutely right. There were three songs because the sound was very low and it was almost impossible to hear. She went to fight so people could hear”, said one follower.

Fans also reported that, because of this, the funkeira was only able to present 3 songs and ended the show before the scheduled time: “Farraial, the biggest neglect with Ludmilla. Structure not fulfilling what they promised, horrible sound. Ludmilla is more than right to have left the stage. I never step here again”.