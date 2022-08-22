Ludmilla is a ticking time bomb for contractors, says Farraial businessman

Ludmilla had technical problems at her show at Farraial this weekend and left the stage after singing just three songs. wanted by splashthe organization of the festival that took place at Anhembi, in São Paulo, gave its version of what happened with the artist who was scheduled to open the event, at 1 pm.

Luis Restiffe, managing partner of the InHaus agency, responsible for Farraial, spoke about the behavior of the hired artist. For him, Ludmilla was irresponsible in placing all the blame for the technical problems at the festival and complaining on stage, disrespecting the public and fans present. Restiffe also revealed that the singer’s attitude spilled over to other contractors.

“I received dozens of messages from businessmen in the field saying ‘My God, what a ticking time bomb’. She ends up hurting herself a lot with this”, evaluates the businessman, who says that the funkeira was the last artist climbed by the festival, when about 90 % of tickets were already sold.

“When we released Ludmilla in the line up, some people questioned why she would be the first artist to perform. All our tickets were practically already sold when we announced. People didn’t necessarily buy tickets to see her show”, ponders Restiffe .

“We thought the public would like it because it’s a good show, but that’s why we put it as the first show. The other artists were more expected because the public bought tickets knowing those artists, and not her.”

1 / 8 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News two / 8 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 3 / 8 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 4 / 8 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 5 / 8 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 6 / 8 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 7 / 8 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 8 / 8 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News

Ludmilla arrived at Anhembi 40 minutes late and went straight to the stage. When he started the show, he noticed several technical problems that left his sound very low. People who were at the festival reported that from some areas it was practically impossible to hear the artist. That’s what motivated the singer to leave the stage.

“I wanted to put on a f*ck show for you, but unfortunately it wasn’t my fault. I couldn’t. But we’ll meet all over Brazil, I hope to see you at a real show of mine. With all the structure I deserve”, Ludmilla vented before to do the “saideira”, ending the presentation with three songs.

The organizer of Farraial alleges that the technical problems happened because Ludmilla’s team didn’t do the soundcheck. According to the manager, they had been warned well in advance of the sound limitation in the surroundings of Anhembi and should have prepared for it, as was the case with the other artists who performed on Saturday.

“The technician who is there at the table needs to know how to manage. If they had come to the festival earlier — and they were asked to do that — to play the sound, none of this would have happened. The team still arrived before her, but they just did the line-check. Which consists of seeing if that line is reaching the sound on the table.”

Restiffe explains that the festival also has a technical support team, but from the moment the artist is on stage, everything is taken care of by the artist’s own technicians. “The technician who is there at the table needs to know how to manage. There was a negligence in this sense of not having chosen to play sound. It is a common thing not to play sound for several artists, but given the context it was necessary.”

The businessman still regrets that Ludmilla did not make a mea culpa, given the 40-minute delay and the failures of her team. “It harms the festival’s image. She was very irresponsible for not having made a mea culpa for arriving late, for not playing the sound, for her technician in that administration at some point having failed.”

According to Restiffe, the social networks of Farraial came to face instability given the amount of attacks they received from fans of the singer who were not even at the festival. “She’s an artist who has a very wide reach. People are laymen, they don’t know about technical issues, it’s very unfair for you to bring all that weight to a festival because it can end up with a company, with a brand, with a festival.”

Farraial organizers pose with the duo Jorge and Mateus backstage. From left to right: Luiz Restiffe, Jorge, Juliano Libman and Mateus Image: Playback/Instagram

Businessman had already had problems with the artist

This was not the first time that the InHaus agency had hired Ludmilla for a job. And it wasn’t the first time they faced problems with the artist’s behavior.

“We hired Ludmilla two other times and we had the same problems. One event was at Arena Carnaval, in São Paulo. It’s an electric trio event with several artists. I remember that at that time there was a rotation of artists. the rotation, the change of band, cannot have any kind of delay. And artists generally respect that very well”, says Restiffe.

“At that moment, Claudinha Leitte was in the trio finishing. Ludmilla was going to join. Claudinha had an appointment at Globo with Faustão and had to fly to Rio de Janeiro. And Ludmilla didn’t join the other trio. Claudinha kept holding it and we stayed in a tight skirt because Ludmilla doesn’t leave the dressing room. She wanted her time, she was with her friends and family”, he recalls.

The other problem would have happened in the box of a brand at the Sapucaí Carnival, in Rio. “We hired her and Bruna for a vip presence and she didn’t do it either. The deal was to play 40 minutes, 5 songs, make a vip presence and attend to the press. During the period she had to make the VIP presence, she stayed in the dressing room. When in fact she should have stayed inside the box producing content. And she didn’t speak to the press. She left the box to go to another one.”

Luiz Restiffe explains that he only hired Ludmilla for the third time for an event of his because the singer changed her manager during the pandemic. The promise was to restructure the artist, change her image and insert her into the market for major festivals. “He put his name on the line for that. He said she was in a new moment.”

How is the cache?

Image: Playback/Instagram

Image: Playback/Instagram

Luiz Restiffe says that he has already activated his legal team to evaluate the contract and define how the situation with Ludmilla will be after the festival. “We repudiate this kind of attitude. The artist’s attitude was neither ethical nor professional. She did not respect her own fans nor the people who were enjoying the festival there.”

The businessman mentioned other artists who have already faced problems at various events organized by the agency, but who knew how to get around it. “We’ve had a number of episodes at other festivals with artists who had technical issues and managed to do really well on stage leading with fans and empathizing with the event.”

For Restiffe, more time is needed to assess the consequences of what happened over the weekend. “It all happened so fast. The way she conducted it was also probably without thinking, in the heat of emotion. Putting it out there for everyone, talking like she did.”

Ludmilla did not publish videos or photos of Farraial, but yesterday she went to social networks to regret what happened at her shows. “A lot of people calling me angry. Normal, this was the profile that was always credited to me.” The singer also talked about how she tried to solve the sound problems and shared videos of the performance.

“I tried to solve it in several ways. I left the stage, I went backstage, I was like a dizzy cockroach back there, talking to the event’s production. I found a lack of respect for the public who left their homes to watch the shows and have fun. “

Restiffe says that neither the artist nor her team reached out to the organization to understand what happened. Organizers are still waiting for a position to resolve the situation with Ludmilla.

“She knows the power of her voice, of social media, she is an artist who grew up with social media. The simple fact that she spoke like that on stage, she knew she was going to reach the whole of Brazil. This can have consequences. .”

Ludmilla has not yet responded to the report’s attempts to contact her. The space remains open.