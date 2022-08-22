Lula congratulates former BBB Gleici for the film that snatched the Gramado Film Festival

Gleici (alongside Lula) was, with former BBBs Joo (left) and Arthur (right) at the launch of Lula’s pre-candidacy, in May (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

PT candidate for President of the Republic, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva took to social media this Sunday (21/8) to congratulate the winner of the 2018 edition of “Big Brother Brazil”, Gleici Damasceno. She is one of the actresses of the Acre film “Alien Nights”, which yesterday won five statuettes during the award ceremony at the traditional Gramado Festival, in Rio Grande do Sul (RS). “Congratulations, Gleici Damasceno. Long live the culture and artists of Acre! A hug,” Lula said on Twitter.

Before, Gleici had shared a photo next to the five trophies, called “Kikitos”, of the six snatched by the film, among them the best feature. “Look at all the awards we won tonight with the feature film ‘Alien Nights’. Long live Acre! Long live northern cinema!”, he celebrated.

history

“Alien Nights”, by director Srgio Carvalho, tells the story of three friends from the periphery who meet again in Rio Branco, capital of Acre. During the film, the characters have to deal with the arrival of criminal faces in the city. Gleici makes up the trio of protagonists like Sandra, who solos me.

The relationship between the artist and Lula is ancient. In 2018, as soon as she left the BBB house, she shouted “Lula livre”. At the time, the PT was held in the Federal Police prison in Curitiba (PR).

Categories won by the film “Nights aliens”, by Srgio de Carvalho

• Best feature

• Best feature (critic’s jury)

• Best Actor: Gabriel Knoxx

• Less honorable: Adanilo

• Best Supporting Actor: Chico Diaz

• Best Supporting Actress: Joana Gatis