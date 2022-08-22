Make money to listen to music, radio and podcasts? Discover the app that promises to pay by the MINUTE

Do you know the Givvy Radios app? Supposedly, the platform brings real payments to Brazilian users. According to the promises of youtubers, it is possible to earn money to listen to music, radio and podcasts in the app. The proposal, as expected, caught the attention of many people. After all, she combines the useful with the pleasant: enjoy the most diverse musical styles and profit by doing so.

However, the public wants to know: does Givvy Radios really pay? Or is it more of a virtual fraud, created just to enrich developers and publishers? It is worth remembering that, to profit on the internet in 2022, be careful. With that in mind, see our review of Givvy Radios below. Check out how to download the app, learn about its income generation method, and finally, see how users feel about payments.

How to download Givvy Radios app and earn money to listen to music?

The Givvy Radios app is primarily only available on the Play Store. In other words, the app only works on phones with the Android operating system, and cannot be downloaded on Apple devices with iOS. As the name implies, the app is a project by the company Givvy – an old acquaintance of the Brazilian public. The company is responsible for some of the most popular apps on the Play Store, such as Givvy Offers and Givvy Videos.

How to make money listening to music on Givvy Radios?

According to the official description of Givvy Radios, it is really possible to earn money by listening to music, radio and podcasts in the app. To target rewards, the app counts the time users spend on the platform. Every minute, subscribers receive a specific amount of points, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount.

According to the platform’s screenshots, the minimum withdrawal amount is 1 dollar (about R$ 5.21). In the app, 1 cent of a dollar corresponds to 30 thousand coins. In other words: users need to accumulate a significant amount of coins to request payments. Transfers are made via PayPal (for dollars) and CoinBase (for cryptocurrencies).

Does Givvy Radios Really Pay? Is the app reliable?

On the Play Store, the Givvy Radios app secured a 4.6 (out of 5) rating, considered high. In the comments, users reveal that the app actually pays. According to subscribers, Givvy Radios is reliable and truly delivers on its payment promises. On the other hand, some users complain about the large amount of advertisements in the app and other specific issues. Even so, the application seems to be a good alternative for those who want to profit without making any effort.

If you want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app or registering on platforms or websites.