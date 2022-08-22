Manifesto calls for more vacancies for cancer patients in SUS

A manifesto was released this Friday (19) asking for more vacancies for cancer treatment by the Unified Health System (SUS). The text also asks for a review of the amounts paid to hospitals. According to the manifesto, the outdated remuneration is “moving away” institutions from service contracts by the public system.

“We need serious and committed public policies with the poorest who cannot pay for health care”, emphasizes the text that draws attention to the growth in the number of cases of the disease. “If nothing is done, cancer will be the number one cause of death by 2030.”

Earlier this week, Hospital AC Camargo announced that it would stop serving SUS patients from December. A reference in cancer treatment in the city of São Paulo, the hospital maintained by the Antônio Prudente Foundation for almost 70 years pointed to the lag in the salary scale as one of the main reasons for interrupting care by the public system.

However, yesterday (18) the city hall and the government of São Paulo managed to convince the direction of the hospital to maintain the agreement. Under the agreement, AC Camargo will be dedicated to highly complex patients. The city hall and the state government will complement the values ​​transferred by the SUS.

Non-governmental organizations sign the manifesto We are all one. Mechas do Amor Project, DIVAS Project, Instituto Tribo do Bem, Amor Rosa, Fall in love with You, Cláudia Amigas do Peito, Unaccam, You are not alone, GAMA Institute, Chemotherapy and Beauty, Instituto Brasil+ Social, Driblando o Câncer Project, Rosa Woman and For Ourselves.